In recent days we have often heard of the expensive bills and an extraordinary solidarity contribution proposed by Premier Draghi to cope with the rise in prices.

However, the measure was skipped, given the split in the government and the opposition of Lega, FI and IV.

However, evaluations continue on the temporary and urgent interventions to be adopted to support families, especially those most in need.

In our country, among the expenses that have the greatest impact on household budgets, there are electricity, water and gas bills.

So here are 7 simple tricks to save more than 150 euros on your electricity bills.

In fact, it is possible to achieve energy savings not only by avoiding unnecessary waste, but also by taking the necessary precautions when using household appliances.

For example, the correct use of the dishwasher and electric oven leads to energy savings of up to 45%.

Today, with ProiezionediBorsa’s Savings Consultants, we will explain to readers how to save in the kitchen when using a very common and very practical appliance.

Other than dishwasher and electric oven the bill skyrockets with a very banal function of this appliance in the kitchen.

The energy label

The individual appliances we use every day weigh on our bills and the environment, so it is important to know their consumption.

Each model on sale must be accompanied by a document, the so-called energy label.

Thanks to this document, the consumer can know the characteristics and energy consumption of the product. In this way, he can evaluate the convenience in terms of savings and according to use.

The appliances

From the dishwasher to the vacuum cleaner, from the oven to the toaster, from the mixer to the robot for cooking, these objects have now become faithful allies in the daily management of the house.

A very precious help in terms of quality and time.

However, knowing their consumption is a good way of saving money.

Even in the kitchen, when you help yourself with a robot now capable of performing many functions, including cooking at all temperatures, heating, blending and kneading, it is important to know that not all functions of the machine have the same consumption in terms of energy. .

Beyond the different types and models of food processors that exist on the market and the fact that some are more expensive than others in terms of energy consumption, i.e. wattage, it is important to know the factors that can affect your bills.

Other than dishwasher and electric oven the bill skyrockets with a very banal function of this appliance in the kitchen

In fact, the factors that mainly affect consumption are the functions of the robot and the time required for a specific recipe rather than another.

For example, the non-cooking shredding function and the cooking function are not comparable in terms of consumption.

Some food processors, for example, use 250 Watts or 0.25 kWh for shredding.

To prepare a vegetable soup, however, they first use 1500 Watts or 1.5 kWh to bring the water to a boil and then another 500 Watts to cook the vegetables or 0.5 kWh.

And, considering an average cost of electricity of 0.21 € / kWh, preparing a minestrone will cost about 1.05 euros.

At this point, we just have to continue to use these very valid machines even in the kitchen knowing that with some functions the consumption is higher, but at the same time lower than other common household appliances.