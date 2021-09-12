Other than fake news, Nicole Kidman, 54, switched to the pixie cut

While in the TV series just landed on Amazon Prime Video “Nine perfect strangers” we see her in the role of a wellness guru with long wavy hair loosened over her shoulders, at the time of writing Nicole Kidman sports a very refined pixie cut. The transition from maxi lengths to which we had become accustomed to short cut in Twiggy style surprised many fans of the Australian actress. But the truth is, Nicole Kidman looks divine with her new pixie cut copper blond color. Among other things, a perfect anti-aging trick (and in fact the artist does not look 54 years old at all!).

PIXIE CUT LIKE NICOLE KIDMAN FOR A SUPER PRACTICAL CASUAL-CHIC LOOK

If seeing Nicole Kidman’s short hair photos is making you cum want to consider the pixie cut option, here are some important observations of the expert, before proceeding to the fateful blow of the scissors. As he explains Alex Cappelletti, Salon Director of Toni & Guy Bologna, «It is an evergreen cut, which thanks to its clean style and its refined mood convinces those who are at their first time with a short cut. Its beauty is that, with the right personalized measures based on the person, the pixie cut works very well on any type of face and hair, not to mention its remarkable versatility, lending itself to being dried and combed in many different ways. The touch to make it super current? I recommend leaving the texture as natural as possible, drying the cut with the diffuser and applying a mini quantity of wax on wet hair ».

In gallery, here are the stars who – yesterday and today – wanted to try the pixie cut effect.

