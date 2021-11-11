Blond hair is a evergreen which will hardly go out of fashion. Exhibited by numerous celebrities and also loved by ordinary people. Ideal for brunettes who intend to give a complete change to their appearance. Like any color, blond also has its warm or cold shades.

There are something for all tastes. There are those who love a uniform light blonde, like Gwyneth Paltron, or an ash blonde like Cameron Diaz or a blonde nuanced with amber and honey, like that of Blake Lively’s hair.

If we talk about trends, however, at the moment there are some precise ones at the top of the ranking nuances which we will discuss very shortly. Other than honey blonde hair, here are the most loved and trendy shades of this season and of the winter to come. Autumn and winter 2021/2022 will put us in front of a choice to make: warm or cold shades?

The cool shades of blonde in vogue in autumn / winter 2021-2022

The vanilla blonde, Marilyn blonde and platinum blonde are some examples of trendy shades during autumn and coming winter. The most particular, however, is certainly the color pearly blonde, an algid blond enriched with touches of gray, cream blond and hints of pastel pink visible against the light.

Alternatively, as we had already mentioned, there is also a choice between the warmer shades of this color. Among all the shades the caramel blonde stands out, which combines wheat blonde with caramel accents. The golden blonde with shadow root, darker roots and lighter lengths is also back in trend. For those who love slightly more original shades, the blonde s should be testedtrawberry, a valid alternative to apricot blond.

Who are they good for?

Many people are influenced by models or other famous people to choose the colors. The truth is, this can sometimes be counterproductive. Not all colors are suitable for all hair and all faces. Generally speaking, cold shades of blonde are better suited to those who start with a light shade of hair; on the contrary, warm shades are perfect for those with a dark base. This, however, is only the tip of the iceberg. There are several aspects to consider, preferably to be evaluated with an expert. What about the cut instead? Not the bob or the pixie cut, but this is the saucy low-maintenance haircut that will hit the spot very soon.