“Other than kisses to the shirt”

At Juventus comes the harsh criticism of Dybala on the renewal issue, clear words from Massimo Giletti

Never banal with his statements, the well-known Juventus journalist and fan Massimo Giletti criticized Paulo Dybala. The renewal with Juventus became a case after the further postponement, a factor that feeds the transfer market rumors, with theInter interested viewer among others. The Argentine’s gaze towards the stands after Saturday’s goal againstUdinese has sparked new controversy. The fans therefore appear to be waiting for a quick resolution.

The host of ‘Non è l’Arena’ expressed his point of view: “Nobody can ask for a renewal of those figures and Italian football cannot afford it. Dybala should know the world we are living in. Do you know that the context has changed? – Giletti explains to ‘Tuttosport’ – Other than the attachment and kisses to the shirt: they are stereotyped gestures, it is rhetoric. Yet I pushed hard because the Juventus bought Dybala. I remember a dinner in Rome: I was with Nedved, Marotta, Paratici, I spoke with them for a long time about Argentine “.

Juventus transfer market, Giletti to Dybala: “Are you really a leader?”

Massimo Giletti continued his examination: “Are you really a leader or a champion? Then you must always be. Unfortunately, also due to the many injuries, it was not like that with Dybala and I say this with great regret. I understand the company: think carefully before signing an 80 million contract ”.

Finally, the journalist projected himself into the future: “If Dybala then finds someone who gives him that money, no one will be able to say anything. But if you renew, you do it under the right conditions, stay one year and change later. I don’t think the club is crazy enough to send him away without having a great player. As Vlahovic“.