High levels of cholesterol and blood glucose are risk factors for cardiovascular health and for the nervous and kidney systems, as well as causing diabetes. Furthermore, the latter could also be responsible for stroke. For this reason it is essential to try to keep them at a level considered standard.

Nowadays, hypercholesterolemia and high blood sugar problems are widespread in the world population. The risk factors, in fact, in addition to a question of genetics, are poor nutrition and an incorrect lifestyle, such as a sedentary lifestyle.

Only doctors can help keep these levels within certain limits with any therapies, such as statins, so we strongly recommend that you contact professionals. Also from the food point of view it would be advisable to consult the experts who will indicate which diet to follow based on your problems.

Since nutrition is of fundamental importance, perhaps not everyone knows that fibers are allies for controlling not only cholesterol and blood sugar but also triglycerides which, like these, should not be neglected.

In addition, vitamins and mineral salts are also necessary for the health of the organism at 360 °. Among these, vitamin C certainly has an important function as, being an antioxidant, it would counteract free radicals, which are also responsible for cancers.

We know that lemon and orange are rich in vitamin C and yet there could be another fruit that could contain it in greater quantities and in addition to this it could help against the problems explained so far.

The mapo

For many it is an unknown fruit but the mapo is a hybrid between the tangerine and the grapefruit. Other than lemon because this is the fruit with the most vitamin C and would help against cholesterol and blood sugar. As mentioned above, this vitamin is an antioxidant, which means that it strengthens the immune system and that it would help to counteract cellular aging. Its fiber, on the other hand, would help maintain control over blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Furthermore, it is a citrus fruit that can also be included in a low-calorie diet since 100 g of product contains only about 30 calories, in addition to carbohydrates and proteins that are essential for the body, as well as mineral salts such as calcium and potassium. The latter are necessary for the strengthening of the bones and for good muscle functioning.

A precious element, therefore, to be included in our food plan. Furthermore, it is a seasonal fruit so it will not be difficult to find. In any case, the doctor’s consultation must always be in the first place and must not be replaced by any information, so we invite readers to contact their doctor.

