The body, after the age of 30, begins a gradual aging process, which depends on a mix of not only genetic factors. In fact, lifestyle and habits also play an important role. There are those who do the bare minimum, who practically nothing and those who use all the weapons available. Everyone faces the passing of time in a different and personal way.

How to regenerate the body and mind

There are many signals that the body sends, when it is losing strokes, and to play in advance you need to follow specific advice:

eat in moderation and in the most natural way possible to heal not only the body but also the brain;

drink at least 1.5 liters of water a day to maintain adequate hydration;

regularly practice physical activity, in the right amount according to age;

use quality anti-aging cosmetics on a daily basis.

There is also a health ally that many ignore: other than lotions and crosswords, this is the activity that if carried out regularly would slow down physical and mental aging. It would appear that its benefits increase after a certain age, especially if you are in a stable relationship. It would also have the advantage of being pleasant, affordable, suitable for all ages and beneficial for both him and her.

A healthy life as a couple would seem to be an elixir of life, which would keep young both inside and out. The benefits would be many and some even unsuspected.

It would reduce the signs of aging, such as wrinkles, dark spots on the skin, hair that is brittle, white or prone to falling out. The activity of the couple, in fact, by improving the oxygenation of the tissues and lowering the concentration of toxins, would counteract the oxidative stress caused by free radicals. In this way it would stimulate cell regeneration.

It would improve mental functions by keeping active the areas of the cerebral cortex that control linguistic and visual function. It would also promote a better quality of sleep, thanks to the increased production of melatonin.

It would counteract being overweight and its risks, in fact it would burn 300 calories per hour. It would also reduce hunger thanks to the beneficial effects of pleasure hormones, such as prolactin, oxytocin, endorphins and serotonin.

It would protect the heart, as in addition to keeping it fit, it would lower blood pressure, activate circulation and reduce cortisol and homocysteine ​​levels. These two substances, if present in excess, could trigger heart problems.

It would strengthen the defenses, increasing the presence of IgA, cells capable of defending the body from local infections, from systemic ones, from allergies and autoimmune diseases.

It would naturally reduce stress, depression and anxiety, releasing substances with a euphoric and relaxing effect. A healthy couple activity would increase empathy, self-esteem and optimism, as well as the tendency to always take care of the health of the whole organism.

That couple activity has a positive effect on the body and mind is now proven by many scientific studies, so it is important to live your intimacy peacefully at any age.