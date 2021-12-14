If in the past life took place at a slower and more peaceful pace, nowadays things have changed. The commitments we have during the day tire the body and sometimes the mind too. There are those who experience some major events in life with anxiety and discomfort. Furthermore, the quality of life and the lack of attention to a healthy diet could have serious health consequences. So other than memory problems, this would be the first alarm bell of senile dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Health, it is said, is the most precious asset one has. For top health you must undoubtedly take care of your diet. Today, some diseases may depend on a very unbalanced diet, loaded with fats, and an abnormal consumption of sugar or alcohol. All of this could cause ailments such as high cholesterol and hypertension. Instead, choosing to consume healthy foods, such as artichoke, could lower cholesterol and be good for the intestine.

Eating right without weighing yourself down and leading a regular lifestyle also helps to live well. Perhaps few will believe it but to live a long time a reduced calorie intake could be useful.

There are not a few people who take care of family members who are already advanced in years. Their age could be a cause for concern, especially if you notice any signs of mental weakness. The brain no longer has the speed it used to be and it is as if everything is going slower. Sometimes things are forgotten and short-term memory loses a few bumps. We no longer remember what we ate for lunch, who came to visit us yesterday or where we put down our glasses.

An emotionally intense life that has left its mark could also lead to older adults showing symptoms of depression. Bereavement, dismissals and suffering from previous illnesses could be factors that cause mood disorders.

A change of perspective

Until now, these disorders were considered in elderly subjects as a possible development towards dementia. Instead, today, thanks to the contributions of an Australian research, the perspective could change. Depression may already be the first manifestation of senile dementia, the first expression of Alzheimer’s disease. It would not, therefore, be depression that triggers dementia, but rather the disease that manifests itself through depression in the elderly.

These mood disorders could thus anticipate the classic symptoms of senile dementia and typical of Alzheimer’s. In fact, as far as Alzheimer’s is concerned, the earliest symptom is usually memory loss more and more markedly. A depressive manifestation could manifest the disease two or three years earlier than the memory loss. Confirmation from other studies will be awaited.