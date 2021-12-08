Heart diseases represent one of the leading causes of death worldwide. For this reason it is good to talk and do as much information and prevention as possible about it. We have already seen, for example, how the symptoms would present themselves differently in the female sex. In fact, not only pain in the chest and arm, but also these silent symptoms could be signs of a heart attack especially in young women.

There are also causes that could lead both genders to have problems. These include significant excess weight and bad habits such as smoking. But even a bad diet could create problems for our body. In fact, irregular heartbeat, muscle weakness and mood swings could be due to the lack of this precious mineral salt.

But there would also be other hidden signs. In fact, other than obesity and old age, the propensity for heart attack, stroke and heart problems would be written in our ears. Let’s see together in what precise point they manifest themselves.

We speak for the accuracy of a diagonal fold positioned on the lobes, in the point where the holes for the earrings are usually made. The slope that follows this line is generally 45 degrees and forms a very cross section. It is generally present in both ears.

According to the studies of the Sociedad Espanola de Cardiologìa (Spanish Society of Cardiology) this physical characteristic could indicate the predisposition to suffer from stroke or heart attack or indicate that you have already suffered from it in the past. This information is derived from research that compared photographs of more than 300 subjects. The results are the following and deserve to be viewed with extreme attention:

48.9% of patients with a history of cerebrovascular nature presented this feature;

the same was true for nearly 28% of those who had had a stroke;

equally 45.8% of the subjects who had already suffered one or more heart attacks;

however, it was also visible in 28.2 of the patients who had not had heart attacks.

So, if this sign is present, even if you don’t have a problematic medical record, it would be best to consult with a doctor. In fact, this professional figure can provide advice to avoid unexpectedly finding oneself in unpleasant situations.

