It is difficult to deny the charm of an accurate wooden flooring: it makes the home atmosphere warm, welcoming and elegant.

Beautiful to the eye, it is also very functional as it guarantees properties such as thermal and acoustic insulation, hardness and elasticity. All these characteristics make wood an extraordinary material, but we must not forget another peculiarity of it.

The parquet, in fact, is as majestic as it is delicate and requires numerous cleaning precautions to remain shiny and long-lasting.

The importance of measuring the water

The first sore point is water: a badly dosed quantity risks ruining the floor exactly like aggressive chemicals.

Furthermore, we know well that the classic wash must be accompanied by an action aimed at promoting its shine. To meet this need, we can opt for suitable industrial detergents or rely on some effective natural remedies.

Well, it seems incredible but other than oil and lemon, a few drops of these very common products are enough to polish the parquet in a natural way.

Polishing the parquet: the advice

First of all, it is good to remember that the first step towards a good polishing involves careful cleaning of the surface.

We therefore choose a soft cloth to remove the dust and wash the surface by soaking a cloth with water and vinegar.

Let’s air the room to dry the flooring and get ready for polishing.

Oil and lemon, the classic grandmother’s remedy

We can create a traditional blend based on oil and lemon juice, ingredients that are certainly never lacking in the pantry. The degreasing action of lemon combines with the nourishing and polishing power of olive oil.

However, if the parquet is very damaged and perhaps even scratched, it needs a greater revitalizing action.

Revitalize the parquet with a valid alternative, equally simple and natural

In this regard, beeswax is called into question, a natural and easily available substance, which boasts regenerating properties for our parquet.

Combined with very few other all natural and cheap ingredients, it allows us to formulate our own wax, to be enriched with fragrances of your choice.

Specifically, we need:

a glass of linseed oil;

10 drops of lemon juice;

2 tablespoons of beeswax flakes;

6 drops of lemon essential oil;

2 drops of sweet orange essential oil.

We melt the wax in a double boiler, then add the linseed oil and lemon juice and, only at the end, the essential oils.

After placing the mixture in a metal container, let it cool until you get a mixture with a consistency similar to a wax crayon.

To better distribute the product, after spreading it on the parquet, we wipe it with a damp cloth.