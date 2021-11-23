With the onset of cold weather, you may want a hot, steaming drink. In addition to warming us up, it could help against seasonal ailments by choosing the right ingredients. Among these there are some that are really effective and that allow us a quick relief. So other than oranges and vitamin C rather against colds, coughs and sore throats, here is a steaming and fragrant decoction.

Hot drinks between infusions and decoctions

There is a huge variety of infusions on the market for all tastes. There are practical sachets to put in boiling water for a few minutes. You can thus have a warm relief against cold days.

They generally contain flowers and leaves of many medicinal and aromatic plants. These parts of the plant, which are more delicate, require an infusion in boiling water for only a few minutes. On the other hand, if you go to a herbalist’s shop, you can also buy roots and barks. To prepare a decoction with these, the procedure changes. To obtain a good decoction, the parts are boiled for 10 to 30 minutes.

Infusions and decoctions also serve to relieve various ailments. In this period colds, coughs and sore throats are the order of the day. Influenza viruses circulate and the respiratory tract is the most affected. Many seek relief by eating citrus fruits or purchasing supplements. However, be careful, you try to take vitamin C which, however, is not effective against colds.

Instead, there is a plant suitable for colds, coughs and sore throats. We are talking about ginger root, a plant of Asian origin.

Today it is widespread all over the world and has been successful thanks to its interesting properties for cooking and health. Ginger contains gingerol, a substance with anti-inflammatory, analgesic, calming, antipyretic (which lower the temperature) and antibacterial properties. Ginger would thus be indicated for the preparation of decoctions against colds, coughs and sore throats.

A ginger-based drink

We can chop some ginger, the white part without the peel. We put two teaspoons in a saucepan with water and half a lemon cut in four. We boil over low heat for about 20 minutes. We filter and sweeten with honey. Let the decoction change from boiling to hot and sip it calmly. It will be a good help against seasonal ailments.

