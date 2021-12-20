Our health often passes through an action we do every day: nutrition. Precisely for this reason each of us should know what he brings to the table. In fact, most food, if combined correctly and not abused, could bring benefits to the body. This is why today we are talking about a specimen of fruit that not everyone knows, but which would be truly beneficial. Other than oranges, this little-known fruit is a source of vitamin C and has properties that are worth gold for health. Let’s see together what it is and why we should consume this type of food.

We are talking about carnelian, a European fruit that can also be found in Italy, although it is not very popular. Its appearance comes in the form of small red berries with a slightly sour taste. These can be used in many ways: for the preparation of sweets, jams, but also to create a very special liqueur with which to amaze friends and acquaintances.

What not everyone knows, however, is that this food is extremely rich in ascorbic acid or vitamin C. This substance is really important for our body. In fact, apathy, weakness and muscle pain could be due to the lack of this precious vitamin.

Generally, vitamin C is famous because it would be contained within the orange which boasts 50 mg for each hectogram of product. Carnelians, on the other hand, would have double that amount, reaching 108 mg for the same quantity. Not only that, but they also contain a good percentage of potassium which could help keep cardiovascular problems at bay. In fact, irregular heartbeat, muscle weakness and mood swings could be due to the lack of this precious mineral salt.

Finally, according to Humanitas, they could also boast anti-inflammatory properties and be used as astringents for those suffering from intestinal disorders.

The bark also seems to have beneficial qualities: in fact, creating a decoction could help ward off fever.

Possible contraindications

To date there are no known side effects with respect to these fruits. However, if you are following particular pharmacological therapies, it would be better to talk to your doctor to evaluate the possible risks. The same is true for any kind of remedy, even if of a phytotherapeutic nature.

