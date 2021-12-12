Many think of late December gifts for the Christmas holidays. There are also those who seek the gift for themselves, knowing better their needs. Well, the choice is wide especially for those who prefer sport and fitness. So to improve their performance and check some parameters, we are looking for interesting smart objects. So other than pedometer, for those who love sports and fitness here are 3 unmissable accessories to improve diet, oxygen and posture.

When it comes to Christmas gifts, you look at what you love, but also at your wallet. You cannot spend on everything you want and you are looking for an object that also has its usefulness. Better still if they last for a while and can accompany us in what we like to do. On the market there are many technological gifts, first of all the smartwatches that are having more and more greater success.

Smartwatches, not just the time

In fact, it’s hard to resist the lure of a wristwatch that can advise on workouts and even tell you how to improve them. Sport aside, health could also be monitored. If in the past to check the heart with the electrocardiogram it was necessary to apply many sensors on the chest, today this is no longer the case. The sensors move on the wrist and are infrared scanning. They can measure blood pressure, the amount of oxygen in the blood and in the future also the level of sugar.

Smartwatches are found for all budgets. Then there are some similar objects and recently some have come out at a very affordable price, around 50 euros. For sports lovers they are ideal because they are able to monitor physical activity in different sports. They also monitor the measurement of parameters such as oxygen, which is important for those who practice physical activity.

Keep your back straight

We are talking about the so-called “posture corrector”, a small smart object that connects via app to the phone. It applies right to the back, right on the spine. Through a slight vibration it can indicate whether the back is in the correct position or not. Very useful for those who do balance sports and also for those who work a lot at the desk.

A special scale

If in the past the scales were limited to recording the weight, today they do much more. Smart scales also allow us to analyze the composition of our body, to tell us how much lean mass and how much fat we have accumulated. All through connecting to our smartphone and also adding tips on feeding. For a useful gift, we just have to make a smart choice, that is smart.

