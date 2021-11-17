World

Other than penalties. Here are the real measures needed to stop Lukashenka

The day of Aljaksandr Lukashenka it started with the awareness of new penalties on the way and if the dictator, during a meeting with his men, seemed inclined to abandon the direct confrontation, during the day he recovered the usual tones: “There is no room for a retreat” and threatened to organize direct flights to Munich to bring migrants directly to Germany. The EU has not been intimidated and has given the green light to the extension of the sanctions regime: the foreign ministers of the Twenty-seven have established that those involved in the transport of migrants to the border will be affected. The list will arrive in the coming weeks, and within it will be airlines, travel agencies, hotels that have hosted migrants and even individuals involved.

