Other than plagiarism, the Maneskins dressed in stars and stripes have paid homage to a century of pop culture

Between the serious and the facetious, the country cousins ​​accuse the Roman band of having copied their stage clothes. But superheroes and stars of all kinds have worn the American flag for years

What is not invented in order to be talked about. In a post that appeared on their official Facebook page the country cousins they accused the Maneskins of plagiarism. Nothing to do with music, in this case, but with clothing. “Just copy our clothes”: so the members of the seventies ensemble complained, comparing the stage clothes of one of them, Nick, with those with whom the Roman band performed on stage at the opening of the Rolling Stones on his recent US tour.

A comparison capable of eliciting a laugh (for someone embarrassed). But also a comparison to say the least risky, if you are serious. In the United States the national flag, as well as being a source of pride, is above all a pop phenomenon. And, as such, it has become a very common piece of clothing. The stars and stripes pattern is a symbol like this recognizable And versatile to be able to appear everywhere: on sweatshirts and t-shirts, bikinis and jackets, hats and whole dresses.

Everything comes from the famous manifesto with which Uncle Sam – starry cylinder, blue jacket, white shirt and red bow tie and index strictly pointed at the viewer – he invited American citizens with a certain assertiveness to join the army during the First World War: “I want you for US army” read the poster, which has become iconic.

And in the past whoever wore the Stars and Stripes, in the most diverse shapes: actresses like Maryl Streep, Halle Berry and Tilda Swinton, singers like Destiny’s child, Rihanna, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus e rock star like Bon Jovi, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and even Frank Zappa, who in a photo shoot came to disguise himself as Uncle Sam.

Even cartoon heroes like Captain America and Wonder Woman entered the common imagination due to their stars and stripes costumes.

In short, the Maneskin paid tribute to all this with their stage clothes. In all honesty, do the country cousins ​​feel like calling the protagonists of about a century of pop culture to the dock for plagiarism? And how would the band, author of “Anima mia” react, if the Beatles showed up, accusing them of dressing like them, but worse, during the promotion of Sgt. Pepper’s?