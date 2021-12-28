Other than “revolutionary”: the fall of Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris it was used by the president Joe Biden to win the election and then cornered. This is the feeling of frustration that winds among the dem and that speaks volumes about the moment of difficulty that the Biden administration is experiencing, increasingly unpopular among Americans. As reported by the New York Times, without a starring role in some of the most critical decisions facing the White House, Kamala Harris ended up in a cul de sac: between the criticisms that paint it as inadequate and not up to the important role it plays and the resentment of its supporters, who claim it was deliberately cornered by the American president: used to win but not to govern.

For her part, Harris privately confided to her supporters that she would have different media coverage as a vice president had she been male and white, like her 48 predecessors. But the alleged racism media is not enough to explain what is happening inside the US administration. The truth is that even among Democrats, as reported by the New York Times, the frustration is a lot about the role in which the vice president has been placed. The polls on Kamala are nightmarish: about 60% of American voters do not approve of his work. A black period for the former California Attorney, which began in the summer with rumors about her inability to manage her staff, confirmed by a series of resignations among her entourage.

Other than “revolutionary”: the truth about Kamala Harris

There is an underlying misconception about Kamala Harris, portrayed as “revolutionary” by the liberal media. As Federico Rampini explains on the Corriere della Sera, Biden had chosen Harris “ for literally aesthetic reasons: woman, fifty, and descendant of two Ethnical minorities, Indian and African American. He was the exact opposite of the president, an old white Catholic male. Therefore it was revolutionary by definition “. Too bad, Rampini points out, the real Harris didn’t fit that stereotype.” Her mother was from India, but from the privileged caste of Tamil Brahmins, and she was a brilliant medical researcher at Berkeley University. His father was Jamaican, but a well-known economist, an academic celebrity. As California minister of justice, Harris had inflicted severe penalties on criminals, contrary to the philosophy of progressive prosecutors. Harris lent herself to a fiction by courting Black Lives Matter, #MeToo and all the radical left wing fringes “.

Progressives have never loved the vice president

Despite the courtship, the “liberal” wing of the DEM has not spared harsh criticism of the former California Attorney General in the past. Progressives attacked her for confirming nearly 2,000 marijuana possession convictions as a San Francisco district attorney and for implementing an anti-absenteeism program that threatened parents with crime if their children were too absent from school. Furthermore, according to progressives to the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as California Attorney Kamala Harris would not do enough to address police brutality, especially after she refused to investigate police shootings of two black men in 2014 and 2015. She also did not support a 2015 bill. in the state assembly that would have required the attorney general to appoint a special prosecutor specializing in the use of deadly force by the police. A love never blossomed, the one between Kamala and hard and pure progressives, confirmed by the fact that when Joe Biden chose Kamala as vice president many progressives declared themselves anything but enthusiastic about the choice.