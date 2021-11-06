Especially after the age of 40, we note with great regret that our belly and hips tend to sag, becoming softer and softer. Here then, alarmed, we immediately run for cover: we buy a very expensive pair of sneakers and start running or walking. The idea that you have to travel miles to get your stomach down is not always correct. Indeed, numerous studies of training theories agree that constant intensity effort is not the best for weight loss. Ironically: what we get to do in most cases is just keep an effort unchanged for half an hour or more. But the secret to losing weight quickly, even when age is against it, is another.

Other than running and walking, here’s how to quickly eliminate the belly after 40

Studies agree that the safest way to burn calories and lose weight is to undergo workouts with varying intensity. For this reason, the most recommended training mode for those who are over 40 and want to find the shape of the past is the variable intensity training.

There are different types, the most clear of customs is certainly HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training). In addition to burning a lot of calories during training, a protocol with intensity variations has another really interesting effect. According to studies, this type of training would increase the metabolic rate at rest, stimulating calorie consumption even after training. So, other than running and walking, here’s how to quickly eliminate the belly after 40, having fun and optimizing the effort. A workout with variations in intensity, in fact, maintains its effectiveness even for durations not exceeding 20 minutes. Indeed, in this case training with long sessions is not recommended.

What are the most suitable exercises and activities

A workout with variations of intensity can be declined on various disciplines. Even going for a run we can vary the intensity, providing shots alternating with moments of fast walking, for example. The same goes for the bicycle, where we can alternate uphill to flat. If we want to train at home, however, we can follow one of the most suitable protocols for this type of training. We include the aerobic exercises we like most in this workout. Some great tips are burpees, squat jumps, skip and jumping jacks.

