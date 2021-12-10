December and especially the Christmas holidays are full of dishes based on freshly caught fish. Starting with squid, in fact other than stuffed and grilled squid, here’s how to prepare them to have them breaded and crispy better than fried ready in 15 minutes. From clams, with which delicious first courses are prepared, to prawns, shrimp, in fact, other than spaghetti with clams and linguine with scampi, here is the delicious lasagna with prawn cream to bring to the table at Christmas.

During the choice of our dishes, we must not forget a fundamental gem, to bring to the table fish that respect the season. This gesture allows us to consume healthier and more genuine dishes but above all richer in nutrients and taste.





Often, during this choice, we fall into the obvious and always end up choosing the best known fish. For example, mullet, sea bream, cod, clams, tuna. Without thinking that there are some species, too often forgotten, which have numerous and high benefits for our body.

Other than sea bass and cod, this seasonal fish is an ideal gold mine for filling up on vitamins and reducing bad cholesterol.

An example of all is the dogfish, also called peanut fish. A fish belonging to the shark family that populates the waters of the Adriatic.

It is not part of the blue fish family, yet its meat seems rich in omega 3 and essential fatty acids. Substances that would help us to lower bad cholesterol levels in the blood.

It is a semi-fatty fish but with a good digestibility and a moderate calorie content, so much so that it can be compared to cod. It would also appear rich in proteins and essential amino acids such as phenylalanine. And again it would seem a good source of B vitamins and vitamin D, a vitamin usually not found in food.

Ideal in the kitchen

A fish much appreciated in the kitchen for the lack of thorns and for its delicate and versatile taste. Ideal for the preparation of many recipes. Tasty when cooked in the oven, in a pan but also when used to flavor broths and soups.

It is found on the market already without the skin, as it is difficult to remove. You can buy it in slices, fresh or frozen.

To conclude, we want to remember that the more varied our diet is, the lower the possibility of running into food and vitamin deficiencies.