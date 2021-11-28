Long hair? At all. The trends of the last period, and perhaps the last few years, favor short or medium haircuts. We have already seen it in this regard with the bixie cut, a mix between pixie and bob that is now a hit in salons throughout the Western world. In addition to this trend, there is another one that is gaining momentum and that many beauty magazines agree to declare as one of those that will be more fashionable during the winter, now getting closer and closer.

Other than the simple bob, but here is the elegant haircut much sought after by celebrities and in beauty salons and destined to become popular during the winter. This is the sliced ​​bob, a variant of the helmet, now ubiquitous among the trends of the entire year. The bob is a very versatile cut and it’s no surprise that the countless variations on the theme are always on the crest of the wave. It adapts to be a little more jaunty, casual or elegant just like what we will try to explore.

Other than the simple bob, but here is the elegant haircut much sought after by celebrities and in beauty salons and destined to become popular during the winter

Hair guru Harry Josh has stated that the sliced ​​bob is a cut that “It is never too short and can be easily modeled with a volumizing or texturizing spray”, perhaps to be used from the bottom up and creating additional volume with the help of your fingers. It is suitable for both those with straight, wavy or curly hair, so much so that several stars of the show, often with totally different hair, have adopted it with extraordinary results. Think of Kerry Washington, Anne Hathaway on the set of Armageddon Time, Selena Gomez, Kourtney Kardashian, Lucy Hale or Aimee Song.

However, those who do not have straight hair will have to pay attention: despite the good result, if you rely on a competent hairdresser, you could risk having to give a lot of attention to your hair. At this point, it is better to opt for other trendy cuts such as the bixie already mentioned above, which requires less maintenance.

The hair that suits you the most

According to Anh Co Tran, a well-known Los Angeles hairdresser (her clients include Anne Hathaway, Emily Ratajkowski and Julianne Moore), the sliced ​​bob is great for those with thick, voluminous and coarse hair. Apparently, this cut helps shape it and holds it for a long time, without the need for constant touch-ups.

While following trends can be a fun way to keep up with the times, it’s always best not to emulate your favorite celebrity in a poke. Cuts that look good on certain hair or faces don’t necessarily work well on others as well. Precisely for this reason, the advice is always to keep your personal style and contact a competent hairdresser who knows how to adapt the cut to your face for a truly unique result.