Having a clean and tidy kitchen is one of the fundamental requirements for living in a healthy environment. The kitchen is the room where we eat and where we often spend most of our time. And for this very reason it is also the most insidious room for the accumulation of microbes and bacteria. Plus there is often a mistake that many of us make. That is to always clean some areas thoroughly and leave out others. But other than the sink, these are the 5 dirtiest places in the kitchen that we should always clean. Discovering them will be very useful to reduce even serious health risks. And in the long run it could also save us time and money.

One of the unsuspected places where we might see colonies of microbes and bacteria appear is the coffee machine. We use and handle it every day, both to change the pods and to empty or fill it with water. All actions that bring the microorganisms we have in our hands onto it. Let’s clean it often with natural detergents, especially in the basin area, and we will greatly reduce the risks.





Another item we underestimate is the blender. We use it often and we almost always tend to clean only the basket and the blades. In reality, the part where microbes nest more easily is the seal. All the bacteria present in the foods we whisk accumulate there. Proper cleaning every time we turn it on is really essential.

Also pay attention to handles and knobs. All family members touch them and often after handling food. A habit to really avoid that creates a dangerous mix between microorganisms present in food and hands. We try to wash and degrease them daily with natural products, such as white vinegar and baking soda, and we will probably solve the problem.

Dishwashers and furniture are among the dirtiest places

Many think that detergent tablets and running water are enough to clean the dishwasher. In reality, fat from food and even some solid parts easily accumulate in this appliance. It is these two elements that can also cause the typical bad smell in the dishwasher. Let’s clean it with specific products several times a week and treat the filter separately. In this way, we will extend the life of this appliance and gain health.

Perhaps the place we think less about in the kitchen is the shelves of the shelves and the upper parts of the furniture. We tend to clean them infrequently and dust them even less. The effect is that the accumulated dust can safely get into what we eat. Better start giving these parts the attention they deserve every day.

