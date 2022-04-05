All our readers who play sports, perhaps competitive, know how important it is to bring the right proteins to the table. Meat, fish, but also eggs, legumes and cereals that are able to take care of the muscles, called to effort. The older we get, the harder it becomes to maintain not only an enviable physical shape, but also excellent muscle tone. In the eyes of all of us, the sensational physical collapse of many Hollywood actors, who after a certain age, seem like the grandparents of the heroes who once depopulated. If we have a nutritionist who follows us, there should be no problems, but if not, here are some useful tips from those who make sport a profession. Let’s see 3 foods that are very important and famous, but underestimated as regards the muscular aspect.

One of the favorite foods of women

Greek yogurt is not only one of the foods to be recommended to athletes, but also to those who traditionally suffer from vitamin D deficiency. For this reason we often find it in the diets of our companions, both in slimming and conservative tables. This food contains milk and casein proteins, but with much less fat. Being an important source of vitamin D, it would help our body to absorb minerals, allocating them to the daily health of the muscle system. Eating a Greek yogurt after sports would also limit the possible onset of cramps and muscle contractions.

Other than the usual chicken and turkey but the health of our muscles would also pass from the intake of these 3 highly underestimated foods

Hardly ever associated with muscle-building diets, avocado is a very important source of useful minerals such as potassium. It would even contain more than banana, but together with those healthy fats that would facilitate muscle recovery. Indeed, many experts would indicate that avocado is one of the most recommended fruits in the development of testosterone. Here, then, why this fairly expensive but important fruit could be a valid ally of sporting activity.

The symbol of the detox diet

Other than the usual chicken and turkey, here is a real help for our muscles: cauliflower. This vegetable, which in the eyes of all represents one of the best purifiers that we can take at the table, is also an ally for athletes. It contributes in a different but fundamental way to our muscle tone. First of all, because it would be low in calories and rich in antioxidants. Then, because thanks to its wealth of water and minerals, it would help the liver to dispose of toxins and fats faster. Which, let’s not forget, would be deadly enemies for muscle tone building and health.

