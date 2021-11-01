Business

Other than toothpaste or bleach, here’s how to whiten the yellowed soles of sneakers

Trainers or sneakers are among the most comfortable and fashionable shoes there are. Easy to combine under any look, they are also ideal for dampening an overly elegant outfit. We wear them under jeans and blazers but also under a dress for a more gritty look. These shoes cannot be missing in our shoe cabinet.

The model that never goes out of fashion and goes with anything are definitely the white ones. More sporty like Nike’s Air Force or a little more casual the Adidas Stan Smith. Up to the most expensive and luxurious Alexander McQueen. But the common problem of all cheaper and more expensive models is the yellowing of the sole. Over time, the rubber soles tend to change color, losing their characteristic milky white color. What to do in these cases?


We have seen that “To perfectly clean white sneakers you just need this amazing and easy trick”. A useful method to clean the outermost parts and also eliminate bad odors inside. But whitening the rubber sole is not that simple. Nothing seems to work effectively and make our shoes look as good as new.

However, this truly incredible method should only be applied to the rubber sole. Using it on other parts of the shoe may not only not be effective, it may even ruin them.

What you need

  • Old make-up brush;
  • food film;
  • 20% vol emulsified hydrogen peroxide (for dyes);
  • a cardboard box;
  • roll of tinfoil;
  • UV lamp (also nail oven).

Method

We will use oxygen for 20% vol dyes because it is gentler than higher volumes. With the brush, take some emulsified hydrogen peroxide and spread it on the sole. We proceed throughout the shoe, taking care not to come out from the edges. If we want we can protect the rest of the shoe with paper tape.

After this step, we cover the sole with the film that adheres well to the sole and to the edges. If we don’t have a nail oven or a UV lamp, we can use sunlight. Then expose the shoes to the sun for at least 24 hours, but the whitening effect is more effective with the lamp.

We cover the cardboard box with aluminum foil and insert the shoe. We turn on the UV lamp and place it on the box, let everything act for about 1 hour. Let’s remember to turn the shoe to have a homogeneous effect, otherwise we will have to repeat the procedure. And here our sneakers will have the very white sole again.

So, other than toothpaste or bleach, here’s how to whiten the yellowed soles of sneakers. Emulsified hydrogen peroxide is readily available in hairdressing or household products stores. We also remind you to always use gloves and a mask when using chemical products.

