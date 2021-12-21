Although scientific data has recorded an improvement in cholesterol levels in Italians over the past 40 years, it is not yet time to let our guard down. Cholesterol is still confirmed today as one of the greatest threats to heart health.

That is why it is essential to monitor your health levels and carry out adequate prevention. To do this it would be necessary to break away from bad habits, such as cigarette smoking, and give greater importance to physical activity. Naturally, nutrition cannot be overshadowed, which, moreover, in some cases could prove to be a great ally for health.

Other than turmeric, here is what the antioxidant food would be against bad cholesterol and cardiovascular diseases

Those who love spicy cuisine might find relief in the fact that turmeric boasts excellent antioxidant qualities thanks to curcumin. It would also have emerged that the abundance of fibers contained in the spice would favor the regulation of blood cholesterol.

However, it is not necessary to go in search of oriental flavors to find health allies, because we always have one on the table that everyone loves.

We are talking about extra virgin olive oil which, thanks to the abundance of oleic acid, would boast considerable benefits on the regulation of LDL cholesterol in the blood. In fact, other than turmeric, here is the antioxidant food against bad cholesterol and cardiovascular diseases.

Confirmation of EFSA

Oleic acid, as confirmed by the European Food Safety Authority, has interesting antioxidant, antihypertensive and protective qualities for heart health. It would always be EFSA to have authorized the use of products based on oleic acid, such as extra virgin olive oil, therefore, to maintain normal levels of bad cholesterol.

The control of bad cholesterol, or LDL, could help prevent the formation of atherosclerotic plaques and the narrowing of veins and arteries, removing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

A further advantage is that extra virgin olive oil, although it lowers the bad one, would not affect the good cholesterol used in various fundamental functions for the body.

Additional benefits and contraindications

Furthermore, thanks to vitamin E, tocopherol and numerous polyphenolic components, extra virgin olive oil would be able to have anti-aging effects. Finally, this precious food would also help the liver and digestive system by reducing gastric acid secretions.

However, it is good to remember that the oil, although of excellent quality, is not comparable to a drug.

We therefore recommend a consumption that does not exceed 3 tablespoons per day to be used raw if possible. In fact, if in moderate quantities this could lower cholesterol, it could have the opposite effect if taken in massive quantities.

Deepening

