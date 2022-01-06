Other than ultra-right. On Capitol Hill there were the average Americans

150 have already pleaded guilty, almost always negotiating to have the milder sentence. Another 700 were or are awaiting sentences and trials and about a tenth (71) have been sentenced since New Year’s Eve. A year has passed since the assault on Capitol Hill, when supporters of Donald Trump – stirred up in the streets by the outgoing president himself – tried to overturn his electoral defeat with a violent attack on the Congress building and the seat of the federal government that did not had never been seen since the war of 1812 between the United States and Great Britain. And a year later America tries hard, amidst trials, convictions, controversies, the desire for revenge and revenge, to pull the strings of the day when democracy really stumbled.

On the media and on social media in the USA there are thousands of stories, reports and analyzes by

what happened on Epiphany 2021. The majority of the rioters “who seemed to have gone to a popular festival”, the hundreds “angry and violent ready to lead their hands against journalists” and to destroy “whatever they found”, the “mysterious groups ready to implement sinister insurrection plans “. People of all ages, who came to Washington from every corner of the States to “teach politicians a lesson”, to defend “even with weapons” the victory of The Donald that the strong powers had stolen. A year ago four people died, around 140 policemen were injured and four officers subsequently took their own lives.

Robert Pape, a professor of political science at the University of Chicago, of that

which is today remembered as “the day of chaos” sought, collected and analyzed data, starting from the counties of origin of the rioters, almost all in areas of the United States that had lost more white populations in recent years. When there were the first arrests after the riot – some were stopped at the airport, others when they had already returned home – Pape began systematically tracing the profile of the rioters, dedicating months, together with a select team, to the Chicago Project on Security. and Threats. Project that according to Pape has given “disturbing results”. The goal, the Chicago professor wrote, “was not to look back, but to determine the risk of political violence in the near future, more specifically in relation to the November 2022 Midterm election.” Analyzes of the “insurrection” generally focus on whether the rioters were motivated by financial insecurity or a general desire for “anti-government violence” beyond the election results. For Pape and the Chicago researchers, the first key was to analyze the new political violence of the US right. For American experts and media, right-wing political violence has always been associated with supremacist militias or skinhead or militia racist groups. “This is actually true, but it wasn’t true on January 6th,” Pape explains. “What we now know based on a more systematic analysis of who was arrested (the Chicago project analyzed the cases of 730 suspects) – is that what happened last year is not the product of the extremist fringe alone. There were some militia groups involved but in the vast majority of cases, the data show us that they were typical average Americans, not even all conservatives ”.

In the FBI database on the actions and ideology of the violent US right, the numbers are clear. Seventy percent of those arrested are members of skinhead gangs, prison gangs or supremacist militia groups like the Oath Keepers and racist extremists like the Proud Boys. On January 6, only 13 percent of those arrested were part of these groups. What led the remaining 87 percent (an overwhelming majority) of ‘ordinary Americans’ to attack the Capitol and Congress does not appear to have been an economic motive (“even if our right-wing extremists are 25 percent unemployed”) and neither for lack of education (“only 10 percent of right-wing extremists have a degree”). Because only 7 percent of those arrested were unemployed (in line with the national average) and more than half of those arrested are business owners, CEOs of white-collar companies, doctors, lawyers and architects. They are also different in age. Two thirds of those arrested are over 34 years old, they are concentrated between the ages of 40 and 50, while normally two thirds of the right-wing extremists are under the age of 34. The criminal record is also different. While about 70 percent of right-wing extremists in the FBI database have even serious criminal records, only 30 percent of those arrested had a criminal record, mostly for minor offenses such as possession of marijuana (which is now legalized in several US states. ).

One of the fundamental data of the research is that on the counties of residence. 52 percent of those arrested are from counties where Biden won the 2020 election, they come from San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City – not New York state – Philadelphia, Houston, Dallas: “They are a minority politics in the places where they live. This is truly amazing. The more the county votes for Trump, the less likely it is that the county has sent an ‘insurgency’. The number one feature of the county that sends insurgents, aside from simply the size of the overall population, is that these are the counties that lose the most white population in the United States. “

One of the most popular conspiracy theories in the US right is the one called "the

great replacement, ”which says whites have been overtaken by minorities and will soon have no more rights. A theory that has existed for many years, but has only recently been endorsed by major conservative political leaders, from Trump to Governors, from senators and deputies to mayors, from police chiefs to local judges (who in the United States are elected as politicians). The conclusion reached by the Chicago Project on Security and Threats does not reassure: if the ‘insurgency’ movement focuses on bringing the former back to the White House

President Donald Trump, it could be reactivated in multiple ways as soon as the 2022 election race begins. In that case it will no longer be about risk for a single day, but for the entire season.