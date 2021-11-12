Winter is now coming in great strides and we are all beginning to develop a real terror of possible seasonal influences. In fact, in this period even having some fever lines could throw each of us into a state of anxiety. In fact, we would begin to be afraid of having contracted the Coronavirus and be apprehensive about its consequences. The worst are not only loneliness and forced quarantine, but also the fear of having infected our loved ones. Therefore, in order not to be unnecessarily alarmed, it is better to take countermeasures to avoid finding yourself in this situation. First of all it is necessary to follow the normal rules of personal hygiene promulgated by the Ministry of Health. That is to use the mask correctly, wash your hands often and do not put them in contact with the face and mucous membranes. In addition to these indications, however, natural solutions that can be purchased in herbal medicine can also help us. Other than vitamin C, this is the herb that could raise the immune defenses by strengthening the body against colds. So let’s see together why we should take it and if it is right for us.

Other than vitamin C, this is the herb that could raise the immune defenses by strengthening the body against colds

Many take have a wrong idea of ​​vitamin C. In fact it is often customary to take supplements, buying them without having discussed with the doctor and taking disproportionate doses. In fact, everyone thinks it’s good for you, but an excess of this vitamin could lead to serious problems. In this case it is better to rely on herbal remedies. The first proposal to take into account is the uncaria, a substance that has properties that can stimulate the immune system. These are due to the presence of pentacyclic alkaloids. Incorporating it into your life could therefore help to keep both cough and flu away. Even in this case, however, it is necessary to discuss with an expert to understand what are the risks and possible contraindications of this substance.

Other valid alternatives

Alternatively, these two powerful natural allies are perfect for strengthening the immune defenses for the winter. We are talking about echinacea, a very popular and widely used remedy now also in Italy, and astragalus. The latter is also very effective in avoiding contracting flu diseases. Otherwise a good option is ganoderma lucidum, a mushroom of Asian origin.

Deepening

Apathy, weakness and muscle aches could be due to the deficiency of this precious vitamin