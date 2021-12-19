Bills are always a sore point for Italian families. Especially in the winter and summer, where to add to the usual expenses we find heaters and air conditioners. Which together with the boiler, the refrigerator and the washing machine bring consumption to the stars.

To weigh on our bills there are various factors, first of all the wrong use of appliances, in fact, many are unaware that the cause of expensive and salty bills are these very common and trivial errors with the washing machine and laundry.

Furthermore, those who use washing machines, ovens and hairdryers in this way are losing money and 3 simple tricks to avoid waste and save on bills.

Still not many know that the cause of very high bills would be this small and unsuspected appliance in our bathroom.

Other than washing machines and appliances, the cause of very high bills would be these unsuspected objects that many have at home

What many do not know is that windows could also increase energy consumption levels. In fact, choosing modern and well-made fixtures is not only a question of aesthetics but also of costs. Choosing the right ones is also important from the point of view of functionality.

In fact, old fixtures, especially aluminum ones, negatively affect consumption. This is because they do not have a good thermal insulation capacity and favor heat dispersion.

Aluminum is an excellent conductor, in fact it cools rooms in winter and heats them in summer. This feature could make it a material that is not very suitable for generating comfort and well-being, as it would only increase the consumption in the bill, according to some studies and magazines in the sector, not guaranteeing any thermal efficiency.

How to solve?

To overcome this problem, therefore, it would be appropriate to replace the old windows with new ones and an excellent alternative would seem to be the new windows with double glazing.

Why choose double glazed windows

These fixtures are characterized by the presence of two glass plates, placed at a millimeter distance inside which an air chamber is created which is usually filled with special gases. The use of double glazing increases the insulation capacity of the windows, reducing heat loss in winter and coolness in summer.

This apparently trivial device actually turns out to be a great ally of savings, as it allows us to use less appliances, wood and all systems to cool and heat the house. Furthermore, the savings with double glazing would derive not only from electricity but also from the fact that, according to current legislation and in some cases indicated, the installation of these windows would allow to obtain an important tax deduction.

Therefore, changing the old fixtures in favor of the more performing and efficient new ones will greatly optimize costs. Well, other than washing machines and appliances the cause of very high bills would be these unsuspected objects that many have at home.