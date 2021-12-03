A clean and sanitized floor is the best business card for guests who enter the house. It is therefore necessary to deal with it regularly.

This must be done to safeguard the aesthetics of the home, but not only. Dirty flooring could attract a host of germs and other harmful microorganisms that would make it their home.





One of the most delicate and difficult types of flooring to treat is undoubtedly parquet. It is necessary to carefully choose the most suitable system for its maintenance. In fact, too aggressive products would only harm it.

In general, caution and caution are required to clean wooden surfaces without leaving streaks. We should also take the right precautions for parquet.

Other than wax, here’s how to perfectly clean and polish the parquet floor with 1 very fast and infallible trick

Our grandmothers were real experts in housework. They used to rely on wax to make the floors shine after cleaning.

Even for the parquet the situation does not change, but this can be a long and nerve-wracking procedure that not everyone is willing to undertake.

This is why we can rely on two alternative natural ingredients that will give new life to our wooden floor in a short time. It is bicarbonate and Marseille soap.

An ecological and reliable method

To restore the parquet’s shine, therefore, we must first obtain the ingredients listed above. Let’s start by heating a lot of water, which we will pour into the bucket that we usually use for house cleaning.

Once this is done, add a couple of tablespoons of baking soda and a few flakes of Marseille soap. We mix everything to make the products dissolve faster.

Once we have obtained our cleaning solution, we will have to immerse the mop in the bucket, squeeze it and pass it all over the parquet.

We repeat the step with only a slightly damp cloth, then we wait for everything to dry. Once the work is finished, our surface should be so bright that it can even be mirrored inside.

An alternative remedy

If we are looking for another valid remedy to clean the parquet, we can rely on a solution based on lemon and olive oil.

We mix 1 liter of oil with about 300 ml of lemon juice, then we pass everything on the surface with a soft wool cloth. Our wood will be nourished properly and will benefit from it.