Other troubles for Djokovic, for the lawyers he had Covid on December 16 but on the 17 he was at a public ceremony. Meanwhile, Pillon is with the tennis player: “ Definitely nice ”

MELBOURNE. Continue to hold the arm wrestling of Nole Djokovic, a story that is updated with the tennis player’s lawyers who claimed that the Serbian has contracted Covid the December 16 and for this he requested and obtained exemption from the organizers of the Australian Open.

The tennis player had tested positive in 2020 and therefore the case of last December would be a possible second infection. According to reports from the Guardian, the positivity would have been registered on 16 December 2021 by the Serbian Institute of Public Health and would have lasted one week.

But many points of the lawyers’ reconstruction do not seem to return, Djokovic on December 16 himself and the following day attended two public events in Belgrade.

Protagonist of the presentation of the stamps that were dedicated to him by Serbian post office. The announcement was made by the official website itself: “In the presence of Novak Djokovic, PE Post of Serbia today unveiled the unique issue of commemorative stamps“while the world number one of the circuit had published the photo of the event on December 17 on the Instagram channel.

Also in those days he was photographed, without a mask, during the award ceremony of the best young people of theBelgrade tennis association. In addition, the request for the exemption should have been received by 10 December.

After the comparison of his father “Like Jesus Christ who crucified” (Here article) and pending decisions on the possibility of being able to participate in the first Open of the season, the tennis player collects the support of the Northern League parliamentarian Simone Pillon: “This boy is very nice to me. Very good at sport, courageous, he is not afraid to show his Christian faith and does not bow to the dictates of the system. Bravo Novak Djokovic”.