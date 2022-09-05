Otoniel: hunt for assets of the capo of the Gulf clan and his family – Conflict and Drug Trafficking – Justice

The inner circle of Dairo Antonio Usuga, alias Otoniel, suffered one of the hardest blows that has been given in recent years to the finances of his family and people of his greatest confidence in the ‘Gulf clan’.

In a sentence it was confirmed that, with money from drug trafficking, dozens of properties reached the pockets of relatives of ‘Otoniel’, ranging from apartments in exclusive sectors of Medellín and high-end vehicles, to properties in Urabá Antioquia.

That area, precisely, is a strategic corridor for the illegal activities of the ‘Gulf clan’, an organization in which ‘Otoniel’ was at the head, and his sister, Nini Johana Úsuga, was in control of the finances, both extradited to the United States. United this year.

Her and her brother’s plan was to put their loved ones as figureheads to try to hide their fortune. At first, no one discovered them, but after an operation in 2013 in which Nini Johana had 1,000 million pesos seized in a heated house, the authorities suspected that other relatives had also received the profits from the illegal business.

This is how the Prosecutor’s Office imposed precautionary measures on 48 assets and, although the lawyers of ‘Otoniel’s’ mother, father, sister, niece, brother-in-law, employee and trusted men said that they had bought everything legally, the court determined that they did not was so, because they could not demonstrate how, overnight, increased their assets to pay them.

This is stated in a ruling issued last week by the Antioquia Domain Extinction Court 1, which highlights, among others, the case of Carmen Castellano, who was in charge of the cleanliness in Nini Johana’s house. In the ruling it appears that no evidence was provided to show where she got the money to suddenly buy an apartment for 200 million pesos nine years ago in Laureles, a high-class neighborhood in Medellín.

One of the properties that in recent years has been taken from the ‘Gulf clan’. (Reference photo).

The office concluded that it was evident that Castellano “was instrumentalized by the organization to purchase goods with money of illicit origin”, a pattern that was repeated even in minors.

And it is that two sons of Rafael Uribe Nieto, known as alias el Flaco, were also involved. By 2013, in the name of the minors, a apartment Also valued at 200 million pesos, and although the parents explained that they acquired it with a donation made by their grandfather, the court ended up agreeing with the Prosecutor’s Office that this is another property that was obtained with illegal rents.

Faced with a total of 48 assets, the owners argued that they had nothing to do with ‘Otoniel’s’ finances, but the Prosecutor’s Office proved the opposite and the judge gave the verdict, after evaluating a good number of reports.

This is how they distributed goods

Property linked to the ‘clan del Golfo’ that entered domain extinction. (Reference photo).

The particular thing is that in the sentence the details of how each one of the adults involved became disregarded to illegally fill up with properties, something that is not new. In fact, in 2021 they were affected with precautionary measures 6.8 billion pesos in real estate that would be from people close to the ‘clan’.

For example, although Juan de Dios Úsuga and Ana Celsa David have already died, as the parents of ‘Otoniel’ they were the ones who filled the most with lots, farms and apartments. In total there are nine properties that were taken from them despite the fact that from the beginning of the extinction process the couple’s lawyer affirmed that the Prosecutor’s Office did not have sufficient reasons and that everything was due to the “protagonistic desire” of the accusing entity to show results against the relatives of the head of the ‘gulf clan‘.

After various proceedings, the court emphasized that Mr. Juan de Dios could not demonstrate that the 134 hectares he had in Necoclí, Antioquia, had reached his pockets thanks to his work as a farmer, as his lawyer said.

For her part, Ana Dilma Úsuga, sister of ‘Otoniel’, was also unable to demonstrate how, earning 644,000 pesos a month, she was able to buy a lot in San Pedro de Urabá, Antioquia, an apartment in Medellín and two Yamaha motorcycles. Much less did Yira Úsuga Úsuga, niece of Nini Johana, who at her young age already had an apartment in the exclusive sector of The townan ATV, a high displacement motorcycle and a Hyundai car.

Caleta in milk vats

Extradition process of Nini Johana Úsuga.

The 48 assets in question were owned by Juan de Dios, Ana Celsa, Carmen, Ana Dilma Yira, the two minors, Didier Grisales, Guillermo de Jesús Granada; and the Gómez David family, made up of Joaquín Gómez, Lody David and Ana María Gómez.

The family relationship of the last three with ‘Otoniel’ occurs because Lody is his cousin and together with his partner, Joaquín, he kept large amounts of money for his cousin in the milk vats they had on a farm located in Barbosa, Antioquia. .

This was revealed when in 2014, in a raid to capture the couple and daughter, 5,400 million pesos were found in the entire property, in which alleged members of the criminal group were also. Finally, the Antioquia Domain Extinction Court 1 ordered to seize from this family several properties in Turbo, a motorcycle and an apartment located in Medellín.

Lastly, another case highlighted by the sentence is that of Didier Grisales, who was a sentimental partner of Nini Johana. They took away a bank account and a lot located on the outskirts of Guarne, eastern Antioquia, because he could not verify that he bought it with savings from when he went to Spain and with the money that his father sent him from that country.

At all times, Didier stated that he did not know about his partner’s adventures and that it was only until the day they came to capture her that he found out about her background.

With the sentence, all these assets that for years amassed the circle closest to the Úsuga brothers go to the Fund for Rehabilitation, Social Investment and Fight against Organized Crime (Frisco), administered by the Special Assets Society (SAE).

