Otoniel: the charges he will face in the United States – Conflict and Drug Trafficking – Justice

At four in the afternoon yesterday, a caravan headed by two Police riot tanks -surrounded by more than 20 motorcycles from the institution- that was moving along 26th Street gave the first clue about the extradition to the United States of drug lord Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, alias Otoniel, the head of the ‘Gulf clan’.

Just a few minutes after the images began to circulate on social networks, it was learned that the Council of State – which had frozen the extradition as a precautionary measure to study a guardianship – decided to lift that measure, which gave free rein to his surrender to federal agents.

(We recommend you read: Alias ​​’Otoniel’ is already in the hands of the United States authorities)

The argument of the high court was that the extradition was not final, so the administrative route was not yet exhausted and therefore it was not appropriate to go to the guardianship. Later, the substantive decision of the high court that rejected the petition of the communities of the department of Chocó was known They requested the protection of fundamental rights that supposedly would be affected by sending the capo to the United States.

Alias ​​Otoniel is extradited. First images held by the US

Before the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) the victims had also requested non-extradition to listen to ‘Otoniel’ as a witness.

The capo managed to give his testimony about the macro-cases of conflict in Urabá and ‘false positives’, and even delivered a list of congressmen, mayors, governors and contractors who would be linked to the ‘Gulf clan’. Regarding these people, the JEP has already certified copies and the Supreme Court announced the first preliminary investigations.

In the 64-page substantive decision of the Council of State, it was indicated that the guardianship is not the resource to question the resolution with which the transfer to the United States was authorized and that it is not true that the extradition of Úsuga may constitute irreparable damage by restricting the continuity of the judicial proceedings against him in Colombia.

“The extradition of Mr. Úsuga David does not imply per se the resignation of the Colombian judicial authorities to continue with the prosecution and trial of Mr. Úsuga David, for the crimes committed in national territory, since there are sufficient communication mechanisms and diplomatic instruments to request the United States the appearance of the aforementioned subject to the judicial proceedings in Colombia”, says the decision.

The extradition of Mr. Úsuga David does not imply per se the resignation of the Colombian judicial authorities to continue with the prosecution: Council of State

While these decisions were known in the Council of State, in the center of Bogotá, in the west of the city, at the headquarters of the anti-narcotics police, the capo – who wore overalls, a bulletproof vest and an armored helmet – was handed over to DEA agents by the Director of the Police, General Jorge Luis Vargas Valencia.

(It might interest you: The charges for which the US asks to extradite the sister of ‘Otoniel’)

His fingerprints were taken, he was notified of the extradition decision and was put on the private plane in which there were several federal agents. He drew attention to the fact that ‘Otoniel’, just as he did at the time of his capture in October of last year, was smiling during the legal process.

what awaits you

Alias ​​Otoniel at the moment they were taking him to the plane where he would travel to the United States.

The capo was waiting for a cell in the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center. In the United States, he has different accusations from the Southern District Court of Florida and the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York.

will answer to charges of concert to commit crime in events that occurred between 2002 and October 23, 2021, for having arranged with multiple partners in Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Honduras, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Mexico and elsewhere to traffic coca.

Likewise, he is accused of the crimes of international distribution of cocaine, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to manufacture and distribute international cocaine, and use of firearms in order to promote drug trafficking.

(Also read: Court approved extradition of Nini Johana Úsuga, sister of ‘Otoniel’)

According to the accusation of the Court for the Eastern District of New York, in this specific case the events occurred between June 2003 and October 2021. It is also added, a concert to traffic thousands of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia to Mexico and Central America to the United Statesbased on the territorial control it exercised in various areas of Colombia, for which “it employed hit men or hired assassins, who carried out various acts of violence, such as murders, assaults, kidnappings and attacks.”

justice@eltiempo.com

On twitter: @JusticiaET

More justice news