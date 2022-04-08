Otoniel: the Supreme Court of Colombia authorizes the extradition to the US of the person who was the most wanted drug trafficker in the country and head of the Gulf clan

Natalie Guerrero

7 April 2022

Caption, The capture of alias Otoniel occurred after a search of more than 10 years.

The criminal chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of Colombia endorsed the extradition to the United States of Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, alias Otoniel, top leader of the Gulf clan, wanted in that country for drug trafficking charges.

Otoniel, who was considered the most wanted drug trafficker in Colombia, was apprehended last October in Cerro de Yokí, near the town of Necoclí, department of Antioquia, in the northwest of the South American country.

Two rewards were offered for his capture: $800,000 of the Colombian government and $5 million from USA

Otoniel was not only a powerful drug trafficker, head of the feared Clan del Golfo, which today controls nearly 300 municipalities in the country (25% of the total), but was also author of massacres, displacements Y kidnappings, Y was accused of pedophilia.

Otoniel is required by a court in the Southern District of Florida (USA) for crimes of drug trafficking, homicide and use of firearms.

In the indictment that was sent to the Colombian Ministry of Justice by the US authorities, it is indicated that under their orders the criminal gang of the Gulf clan carried out a war without quarter in order to seize the routes for the shipment of cocaine to Central and North America.

Caption, Dairo Antonio Úsuga was captured in Necoclí, in the Antioquia region.

In October, President Iván Duque described his capture as “the hardest blow that has been dealt to drug trafficking in this century” in Colombia and a blow that “marks the end of the Gulf clan.”

However, experts consulted at the time by BBC Mundo considered that, although the arrest was an important success, does not mean necessarily the end of cgulf lan and much less drug trafficking in Colombia.

Regarded as a large cartel, the Gulf clan was initially known as the Urabeños, after the Urabá region where it operates, although its tentacles extend to much of the country and beyond (members of the group have been captured in Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Spain and Honduras).

At its core has been a family clan, the Úsuga, to which not only Otoniel and Giovanni have belonged, but also several cousins ​​and other close relatives.

Otoniel took command of the clan after the police killed his brother Juan de Dios in 2012.

At the end of March, the Colombian National Police handed over to the US authorities Carlos Antonio Moreno Tuberquia, alias Nicolás, second leader of the Gulf clan, after alias Otoniel, as well as Luis Ángel Úsuga Murillo, cousin of ‘Otoniel’, who is pointed out as an investor and coordinator of drug shipments of the clan.

Caption, Otoniel's partner, Blanca Senobia Madrid Benjumea, alias "La Flaca", was captured in 2015.