NewsUS

Otoniel: the Supreme Court of Colombia authorizes the extradition to the US of the person who was the most wanted drug trafficker in the country and head of the Gulf clan

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

  • Natalie Guerrero
  • BBC News World

Dairo Antonio Usuga aka Otoniel

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

The capture of alias Otoniel occurred after a search of more than 10 years.

The criminal chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of Colombia endorsed the extradition to the United States of Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, alias Otoniel, top leader of the Gulf clan, wanted in that country for drug trafficking charges.

Otoniel, who was considered the most wanted drug trafficker in Colombia, was apprehended last October in Cerro de Yokí, near the town of Necoclí, department of Antioquia, in the northwest of the South American country.

Two rewards were offered for his capture: $800,000 of the Colombian government and $5 million from USA

Otoniel was not only a powerful drug trafficker, head of the feared Clan del Golfo, which today controls nearly 300 municipalities in the country (25% of the total), but was also author of massacres, displacements Y kidnappings, Y was accused of pedophilia.

Source link

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Alabama passes a law that criminalizes gender transition in minors

42 mins ago

Alabama passes a law that criminalizes gender transition in minors

54 mins ago

What we know about the blackout: more than half of customers are still without power

2 hours ago

breaking news and invasion news and negotiations

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button