Otoniel’s curious requests to be extradited

Dairo Úsuga, alias Otoniel and maximum leader of the Clan del Golfo presented a list of petitions before the Supreme Court of Justice so that they be evaluated before being extradited to the United States.

Among the requests that Otoniel makes to justice is not to be subjected to torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading acts during his stay in a US prison, as well as not to be tried for previous crimes and only for those He is requesting his extradition.

Likewise, he asked that he not be given different treatment just because he has Colombian nationality, that the death penalty not be imposed on him, and that he not be extradited to another state without Colombia’s consent.

However, there were two specific requests within his list of requests that surprised the authorities; The first is that “he be guaranteed the right to have sexual relations with his wife, spouse or permanent partner”, as well as not lose contact with his family, and that he not be confined in the small solitary confinement cells called SHU.

Given this, the Supreme Court of Justice affirmed that “such requirements are beyond the functional orbit of the Supreme Court of Justiceto the extent that these specific aspects are subject to the determination of foreign authorities, in full exercise of their national sovereignty”.

In this sense, it will be the United States that determines what type of prison you will have and whether or not you can enjoy these benefits.

They endorse the extradition of alias Otoniel to the United States

The Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice gave “green light” for the extradition of alias Otoniel, former head of the Clan del Golfo. In this specific case, the decision had Judge Diego Corredor as rapporteur.

It should be remembered that a few days ago, The Criminal Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court denied the challenge of the defense of alias Otoniel. The high court confirmed the magistrate Diego Eugenio Corredor to continue with the processing of the extradition process, which is already entering for closing arguments (final phase before the Court to issue an opinion) on this issue.

On October 23 of last year, Operation Osiris was carried out, in which more than 500 men, supported by planes and helicopters, captured Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias Otoniel, one of the largest drug traffickers in the world, requested in extradition by the United States. Joined. – Photo: ministry of defense

Otoniel has been receiving, especially with this decision, true defeats in judicial matters. A week ago, part of the National Police, through the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Interpol (Dijín) handed over to US officials alias Nicolás, second leader of the Clan del Golfo, after alias Otoniel, as well as a cousin of his. The above based in arrest warrants for extradition purposes executed by the same National Police.

On the other hand, Luis Ángel Úsuga Murillo, Otoniel’s cousin, is designated as an investor and coordinator of drug shipments of the Clan del Golfoin charge of managing the finances for the purchase of cocaine hydrochloride and money laundering as a result of drug trafficking.

It should be remembered that on November 24 the extradition request from the United States was formally filed against Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, known by the alias of Otonielthe former head of the Clan del Golfo who spread terror in various regions of the country in his struggle for control of the territory and drug trafficking routes.

“The Court has reiterated that in order to establish whether the conduct charged to the requested person in the requesting country is considered a crime in Colombia, a comparison must be made between the norms that support the syndication there, with those of internal order to establish if these they also collect the behaviors contained in each of the charges”, indicates the concept of the high court.

And he adds: “Such confrontation is done with the regulations that are in force at the time the extradition process begins, at the request of the requesting country, since it is a mechanism of international cooperation. What determines the concept for this purpose is that, regardless of the legal denomination, the act carried out by the citizen, whose extradition is requested, is also considered criminal in the homeland.”