Ottawa, Canada no vax protests: the mayor declares a state of emergency

The situation in Canada has not subsided, where the capital Ottawa has been besieged for a week by thousands of truckers who arrived with the “Freedom Convoy” (“the convoy of trucks of freedom”) to protest against the measures of the Justin Trudeau government which imposed the vaccine for those who transport goods from the US to Canada. “A situation completely out of control” so much so that yesterday the mayor of Ottawa declared a state of emergency. And former US ambassador to Canada said Republicans must stop interfering in their neighbor’s internal affairs.

The mayor of the capital, Jim Watson, announced that the statement highlights the need for support from other levels of government. Thousands of people took to the streets in Ottawa over the weekend, joining a couple of hundred who have remained from last weekend. Residents are furious at the constant honking, traffic disruption and harassment and fear there is no end in sight. The Freedom Convoy was supported by former US President Donald Trump.

On the Canadian radio “CFRA”, the mayor told of “demonstrators who are behaving in an increasingly insensitive way” to the point of continuing to “honking and sirens” and “lighting fireworks” in the street. «Clearly – he added – we are outnumbered and we are losing this battle. And we have to reverse this situation: we have to get our city back ».

The protest arose in response to the measure requiring truckers transporting goods between Canada and the United States to be vaccinated, but then it morphed into a broader movement against measures taken against the pandemic, which has as its main objective the fall of the Trudeau government. The Canadian Anti-Hate Network, a group that studies extremist movements, has documented the links between the organizers of this movement and the North American far right.

Meanwhile, the platform for fundraising on the web GoFundMe has removed the page through which donations were sent in support of truckers who in Canada are protesting against the vaccine requirement for those who cross the border with the United States and other restrictions related to Covid , specifying that the donations already made will be returned. The crowdfunding portal’s decision came as Canadian authorities denounce that the demonstrations are causing chaos.