Ottawa still blocked by “no vax” truckers

For seven days, hundreds of truckers have been blocking downtown Ottawa, the capital of Canada, with their vehicles to protest against the vaccination requirement for workers introduced in October by the Canadian government. The presence of truck drivers in the city center is blocking several important public buildings, creating great inconvenience for the local population and putting pressure on the government and the police.

The protest, called Freedom Convoybegan to spread among truckers due to a new rule introduced in January that tightened restrictions by banning unvaccinated hauliers from entering Canada.

Last weekend thousands of truck drivers, after driving hundreds of kilometers in their vehicles, arrived in downtown Ottawa with the intent of blocking the city. Their number has dwindled over the days, but there are still hundreds of trucks left: enough to keep the blockade in front of the parliament and on some central streets in the city, preventing access to several offices and shops.

The protest was mostly peaceful, with isolated cases of violence, but for now the police are doing nothing to send the demonstrators away, and the inhabitants of Ottawa are starting to be unable to take it anymore, also due to the repercussions that the protest is having on the their daily life.

Furthermore, with the arrival of the weekend, there are fears that the number of truckers may increase.

Protesters go around without masks and ignore health safety protocols to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, and it is therefore risky for the population to come into contact with them. For this reason, the city authorities have advised residents to avoid going to the area where the protests are taking place unless it is extremely necessary, and various activities including museums, libraries and shops have been closed.

Some Ottawa residents have also complained that protest truck drivers make noise day and night by honking their horns and keeping their engines running. Others said they were afraid to go into the city center because truckers would in many cases be drunk and aggressive towards the wearer of the masks.

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly said at the moment the cops alone can do nothing to chase the protesters away. According to Sloly, the protest is a problem of national interest and politics should intervene to discuss with the demonstrators and persuade them to leave, or in extreme cases send the army. At the moment, however, it is not clear what politics can do to accommodate the demands of the demonstrators, and it seems that the protest will continue for several days.

In recent days, some Conservative MPs, including former party leader Andrew Scheer, an opposition from the center-left government of Justin Trudeau, have visited the protesters, offering their support. This visit was harshly criticized by the mayor of the city, who called it “a shame”.