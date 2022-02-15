Ottessa Moshfegh showed during New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week has long since lost relevance, but it would be unfair to say that there are no interesting designers in the city today. Among them, there is certainly Maryam Nassir Zadeh, who showed on Wednesday 14 February: the collection, as the designer herself explained to Vogue Runwaystarted from the idea of ​​a towel-scarf that turns into an accessory, skirt, lapel, hem and intended to return the idea of ​​a daily wardrobe, which more than clothes told of the inner life of the people who wear them (not to case, the brand is often defined as part of that movement defined as “anti-fashion”).

For his show, Zadeh has always chosen a cast of models * – professionals and not – very different from each other in background, physicality and age. However, the writer Ottessa Moshfegh, author of My year of rest and oblivion And Death in hand (we had interviewed her here). It is not the first time that the writer of Eileen (whose film adaptation is about to arrive, with Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie) flirts with fashion: we had already seen her, together with her colleague Emma Cline, on one of the 9 covers of the Setptember Issue 2021 of Vogue Italy. As Steff Yotka wrote on VogueZadeh’s obsession with a seemingly frivolous accessory (in this case the towel) can be compared to the kind of obsession often found in Moshfegh’s stories: his appearance, therefore, seemed anything but out of place, for one of the few brands that today knows how to really dress people in New York.