Otto Sirgo tells how Amber Heard behaved when she went out with Valentino Lanús | Famous
Otto Sirgo witnessed the romance, because at that time the protagonist of ‘Aquaman’ visited the actor in the recordings of the telenovela ‘Love without limits’. At that time Valentino was 31 years old, while Amber was 20.
“It was several years ago. Amber had come to see Valentino in Mexico. Valentino and I were recording a soap opera together,” the first actor told ‘Ventaneando’.
The melodrama starring Lanús and Karyme Lozano had locations in a town in Mexico, for which Amber took the opportunity to visit her then-boyfriend. But while he was recording the scenes, Sirgo and Heard had talks about your projects.
“One of the main sets was a house in Cocoyoc, while Valentino was recording and I was not recording, I loved laying on a lounger by the pool to sunbathe. Amber would come and do the same thing and we would start talking. We really got along very well.“, he declared.
The unpublished photo of Valentino Lanús and Amber Heard that Otto Sirgo published
On April 23, Otto Sirgo shared a photo on his Instagram profile where he appears with his late wife Maleni Morales, Valentino Lanús and Amber Heard. In the recent interview with ‘Ventaneando’ he shared the anecdote of the image.
During the recording of ‘Amar sinlimites’ there was a vacation period, for which Otto traveled to the town where he lives and has a restaurant. One day he received a surprise visit from Lanús and Amber, which was captured in a photo.
“Suddenly there was a break in the novel for a vacation, something like that and I went to San Miguel (Guanajuato) to see Maleni, to see how the business was going and I fell to eat there in the restaurantthere we were.”
What was Amber Heard like back then?
Otto Sirgo was surprised by the way Johnny Depp describes Amber Heard, saying that when he met her she was someone else.
“At that time, she she was a very nice girl, very normalwe talked a lot because he was going to learn a script because he was going to film an episode, I think it was from ‘SCI Miami’ and we talked about that”.
“That he has made a change now, sonny, there I don’t understand the reasons, but from what I read about the trial and everything he does, well It’s not the same Amber that I knewthe truth”, concluded the actor in the Mexican show.
Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for alleged defamation, after accusing him of abuse and domestic violence, which caused him to lose important film projects.