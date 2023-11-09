OU football WR Drake Stoops says Sooners have a lot left to play for

NORMAN – The Sooners will not make the College Football Playoff this season.

And unless they get some help from other teams during the conference, they probably won’t even make it to the Big 12 Championship Game.

This is the position OU finds itself in after losing its last two games. But as the Sooners (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) prepare for Saturday’s home game against West Virginia at 6 p.m., Drake Stoops brushes off the notion that they have nothing left to play for .

“I come here day after day, spend 10 hours here every day,” Stoops said Monday. “And for me, there’s a lot left to play for. I’ve been working my tail off for this all year long. For six years now. So I’m not really listening to what people say.”

A former Norman North standout, Stoops joined the Sooners as a walk-on in 2018 and has since earned a scholarship.

The redshirt sixth-year wide receiver was on the 2018 OU team that reached the College Football Playoff. He was also on the 2022 OU team that went 6–7, the program’s first losing season since 1998.

Stoops has experienced ups and downs in his six seasons with the Sooners. And while his final year of college eligibility didn’t go as he hoped, Stoops is still making the most of it.

“I don’t care that we’re 0-8 right now,” Stoops said. “I’m playing ball because I love playing football. I love my teammates. I love my coaches. I love the University of Oklahoma.”

Even though OU is on a two-game losing streak, Stoops is playing his best football.

After catching four passes for 76 yards in a 38-33 loss to Kansas on October 28, Stoops lost to OSU this past weekend, 27-24. He finished with a career-high 134 yards receiving with 12 catches and one touchdown.

It was a great performance by Stoops, who remains a reliable option in the OU passing game that it really needs. The Sooners are without wide receiver Andrell Anthony, who suffered a season-ending knee injury on Oct. 7 against Texas.

“I’m very proud of this place,” Stoops said. “So I will work hard every day and do everything I can to see us win.”

However, OU doesn’t just need Stoops’ production on the field.

The Sooners also need his leadership as they try to break their losing streak.

“His leadership is always good and that’s what good leadership does,” head coach Brent Venables said Tuesday. “Leadership is not a position. It’s action… He represents all the things you want – leadership, toughness, investment, work ethic. He’s got a big edge. He’s very competitive.

“He loves his teammates and loves the game. He makes everyone around him better. He’s as popular and as good a leader as we are.”

It won’t be easy for the Sooners to get back into the win column this weekend.

OU is set to host West Virginia, fresh off a 37-7 win over BYU in Week 10. The Mountaineers (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) also look to stay in the race for a spot in the Big 12. 12Championship.

But OU will have home field advantage when it returns to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. And as Stoops’ college career winds down, the chance to play in front of a home crowd is just one more thing worth playing for.

“I love playing at The Palace,” Stoops said. “I’ve always treasured it. I treasure it and am trying to absorb it as my time at the Palace is definitely winding down.”

