Ouch, this little pallet truck stunt goes horribly wrong!

Relax jokingly at work, why not. But playing with a dangerous vehicle like this pallet truck… very bad idea!

This type of video constitutes a genre in its own right, that of ” Moments before being fired “. This is going to become a real classic, that’s for sure. On this one, we see a worker having fun making drifts with a pallet truck.

Nothing too bad, but as with driving on the road, the maneuver is difficult. Especially since this pallet truck, although practical, was not designed to play it Vin Diesel. But the best thing is to get an idea by directly viewing the recording of the surveillance cameras of the warehouse in question.