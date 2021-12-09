Ounas and Elmas’ brace make Napoli fly: Leicester knocked out, he is in the round of 32 of the Europa League | Europa League

He suffers more than expected against an opponent decimated by Covid (7 total absences), but theof the “Maradona”they nullify the comeback packaged by the Foxes at 0-2 – with the goals of Evans and Dewsbury-Hall – give the second place in the group behind Spartak Moscow, pardoned by Pekhart, who misses the penalty of the possible equal of Legia Warsaw which would have meant the primacy of Spalletti’s team and therefore direct access to the round of 16 of the competition.

Passed on 3-2 at the beginning of the second half thanks to Elmas’s second goal of the evening, Napoli risks suffering shortly after the equal of Maddison, who captures an incredible pole with an unguarded goal, and also suffers in the final on the occasion with a sure shot of Vardy. To make the night of the “Maradona” partially bitter is the umpteenth injury of this period, namely the blow to the face that forces Lozano to leave the field at 45 ° of the first half for a suspected fracture of the nasal septum.