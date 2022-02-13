Ounas’ punishment explains the fear of winning

Corriere dello Sport comments negatively on Napoli’s performance, which after the draw stopped playing showing great fear. Ounas’ punishment says it all.
Napoli football news – Napoli are afraid, Inter have the character. This is the thought of Alessandro Barbano in the usual editorial on the pages of Corriere dello Sport. According to the journalist, the gap between the Azzurri and Inter fans lies precisely in the aspect of maturity and character. Napoli could have dared more yesterday but in the end they were satisfied with the same. The final punishment of Ounas is the photograph of the match.
Napolli Inter 1-1: Corriere dello Sport comment
“Napoli’s game is all about Ounas’ hesitation, who wastes the last chance to score, passing the penalty back on the opponent’s trocar ten seconds from the end. The Inter match is told by Dzeko’s intelligence in one of his many returns to midfield, where he demonstrates that the direction in football is above all a matter of head. Here you are Napoli-Inter: fear against character. The fear of Napoli, which Insigne’s goal drives away at the beginning and then slowly comes back like a stunning wave, takes away the primacy of the imagination in the mind of the Azzurri, and finally, after the draw, spreads like a ghost in the middle of the field”
