Ounas’ punishment explains the fear of winning

Napoli football news – Napoli are afraid, Inter have the character. This is the thought of Alessandro Barbano in the usual editorial on the pages of Corriere dello Sport. According to the journalist, the gap between the Azzurri and Inter fans lies precisely in the aspect of maturity and character. Napoli could have dared more yesterday but in the end they were satisfied with the same. The final punishment of Ounas is the photograph of the match.

Napolli Inter 1-1: Corriere dello Sport comment