Ounas: «The goal? I hadn’t thought about it, I tried and I succeeded “

Adam Ounas, author of Napoli’s fourth goal against Legia, spoke at a press conference after the match

Growth and trust?

«I think the coach trusts everyone, let’s all play. In training we do our best to be ready, I think that if we continue like this we will go far “

Do you dream of such a goal as a child?

«I hadn’t thought about it, it came like this in my head: I tried and I succeeded. I’m happy for the victory, personal joys come later “

What has changed compared to the first experience at Napoli?

«Last year the matches played in Crotone made me know Serie A better, I played continuously. Now I’m here to train with my teammates, it’s easier to play and you have to be determined to show the coach that he may need everyone “

Is Spalletti or the group the secret of this Naples?

«The coach motivates us to give our best every game, it is not a question of taking the place of one or the other, but of giving our best by playing from the beginning or by coming off the bench. I think the coach is trusting everyone, we must be close to him to continue on this path and do many beautiful things “