Ounas, the robber arrested: “I followed him from Vomero”. The weapon was found

The robber of Adam Ounas, as reported in today’s edition of the newspaper Il Mattino, claims that he did not understand at first that the victim was the Franco-Algerian talent, that he only discovered it in the following hours, when the news was now over on the online circuit. He made some admissions, this morning he is expected before the investigating judge for the validation of the police arrest. Here he is the Posillipo robber, he is 44 years old and has a slew of specific precedents. He was arrested two days ago, joined by a detention of public prosecutors, the result of the work of the men of the Mobile of the first executive Alfredo Fabbrocini, accused of having taken up a weapon and having carried out a robbery destined to end up in newspapers and social circuits. He says he noticed Ounas’ car, a Lamborghini, and followed him right up to the house. From piazza Europa to Posillipo, from the exit of the ring road of Vomero up to the exclusive condominium.

It is called CDP, resident in via Teano (near Secondigliano), particularly active in the Sanità district. Not a stranger in the police files, but one with a history of robbery. The robber was riding a stolen and stolen scooter, hunting for the prey on duty. He was found in the street, then taken inside his home, where the weapon (a replica model) used to rob the blue athlete was found. In his pocket he had a drill bit, the kind you might need for breaking windows or forcing locks. Once faced with the evidence, the man gave some admissions.