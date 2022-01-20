Ounas’s Algeria forced to win

The first phase of the Africa Cup ends today with the last matches of Groups E and F. In Group EL ‘Algeria, trailing behind with only one point, will have to contend with the Ivory Coast, first and already qualified with 4 points. Serious risk of elimination for the national team Adam Ounas, who in order to qualify for the round of 16 will be forced to beat the Ivorians. Below is the complete program of today and the rankings of the groups. We remind you that in addition to the first two of each group, the four best thirds will also pass to the second round.

Group E

Ivory Coast-Algeria, 5 pm

Sierra Leone-Equatorial Guinea, 5 pm

Group F

Gambia-Tunisia, 8 pm

Mali-Mauritania, 8 pm

Leaderboards:

Group A

Cameroon 7 (qualified for the round of 16)

Burkina Faso 4 (qualified for the round of 16)

Cape Verde 4 (qualified for the round of 16)

Ethiopia 1

Group B

Senegal 5 (qualified for the round of 16)

Guinea 4 (qualified for the round of 16)

Malawi 4 (qualified for the round of 16)

Zimbabwe 3

Group C

Morocco 7 (qualified for the round of 16)

Gabon 5 (qualified for the round of 16)

Comoros 3

Ghana 1

Group D

Nigeria 9 (qualified for round of 16)

Egypt 6 (through to round of 16)

Sudan 1

Guinea Bissau 1

Group E

Ivory Coast 4 (qualified for the round of 16)

Equatorial Guinea 3

Sierra Leone 2

Algeria 1

Group F

Gambia 4 (through to round of 16)

Mali 4 (qualified for the round of 16)

Tunisia 3

Mauritania 0