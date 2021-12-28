Our 2021 on TikTok

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Maneskin, the band to conquer the world

After Sanremo and Eurovision, the Maneskin have reached very high levels of popularity and have not given up on involving fans with their TikTok profile. The song Beggin ‘ has been used in over 10 million videos by users around the world. Not only that: they hosted two live concerts, posted exclusive content and played the new single Oh Mama before the official release. GQ interviewed them shortly after the Sanremo victory. Here is the video on our TikTok profile.

A year of culture

The #ImparaconTikTok trend never ceases to amaze, not even this year. Cultural institutions have joined the platform to bring young people closer to art and beauty, just as they did last year with the Uffizi Gallery in Florence and with many other initiatives. In 2021 it was the turn of the MArTA museum, the Ministry of Culture, La Scala. One of the best moments was the MuseumMoment, 24h of LIVE from 23 cultural institutions in 12 different countries.

The success of Khaby Lame

First in Europe, second in the world with over 124 million followers. With his iconic mimicry and his irony, Khaby represents the power of simplicity and continues to teach us that there is always a less complicated way to do even the most difficult task. We met him in Venice.

Reading tips

A community of passionate readers has found on TikTok a place to give and receive advice, discover new books and tell the characters and their stores in a creative way, with the hashtag #BookTok.

Creativity and craftsmanship

Italian culture, reading and creativity. Here, too, users had fun showing their skills to the whole world, describing the manufacturing process of a jewel, a sneaker with drawn graphics, a hand-made bag. Thanks to the app, some of them managed to launch their brand and are very proud of the hashtag #MadeInItaly.

Live concerts

In a year when live concerts have not always been possible, TikTok has been the platform to listen to your favorite singer or virtually go on tours and trips out of town. Among all we remember the concert of The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran live for TikTok UEFA EURO 2020, the Maneskin live from Berlin, Alessandro Martire and his Floating Moving Concert on Lake Como.

Recipes and dishes to experiment in your own kitchen

Food is one of the greatest passions of us Italians. What better occasion than a video on TikTok to try your hand at creating chef-proof dishes? This was demonstrated by the shared ASMR recipes in which the protagonists were ingredients, utensils and sounds of cooking. Among all, two examples of good Italian food appreciated all over the world: Rafael Nistor’s fried cheese recipe has reached a global audience, obtaining over 6 million likes and 75 million views. The crunchy (crunchy focaccia without leavening created by the food creator Diletta Secco has obtained many replicas and 18 million views.