“Our audience will help us”

Gevi Napoli Basket returns to the field and, in the postponement of the eighteenth matchday of Serie A, faces Allianz Trieste. The match will be played at PalaBarbuto starting at 8.45 pm.

Ames Group will be the match sponsor of the match, formerly Main Sponsor of Napoli Basket.

Latest news Naples

Gevi Napoli Basket-Allianz Trieste, the situation

The Azzurri, returning from a difficult period with five consecutive defeats, try to return to victory against a team, the Julian one, protagonist of an extraordinary first part of the championship. Coach training Ciani in fact he occupies the third position in the standings with 18 points and is back from the convincing success on the CarpegnaProsciuttoPesaro.

Jordan Parksto Trieste for two seasons, from 2015 to 2017, he is the only ex of the race.

In the first leg, played in Triestevictory of the Julian team over Gevi for 77-75 at the end of a daring final. Jordan Parkswith 20 points, he was the best scorer of the Azzurri.

Carmelo will referee the meeting LoGuzzo (Pisa), Denny Borgioni (Rome) and Giulio Pepponi (Spello).

Gevi Napoli Basket-Allianz Trieste, Sacripanti speaks

“Vitali is a very experienced player, he knows basketball very well. I coached Luca in the national team, I know what kind of player he is. Obviously we can’t expect him to completely change our team, he will have to be good at getting in on tiptoe and giving us that knowledge of the game as a point guard. He clearly he has been inactive for a long time, he has trained individually, obviously he will not be able to have many minutes in his legs. Due to lack of training and various vicissitudes, we had problems managing in the 40 minutes. Until a few games ago we were able to control the pace well, in the last few games we have not been able to do it anymore. Vitali can help us. It will be an important match against Trieste. We are once again in a new order. We have to find ourselves and we need two points. Both Rich and Vitali will be there but will have a limited number of minutes. We need the help of our audience in this difficult time. I am convinced that our fans will come to help us, as always. They will be decisive. “

Gevi Napoli Basket-Allianz Trieste, info on tickets

Gevi Napoli Basket announces that the sale of tickets to attend the match against Allianz Trieste continues. Before the race, it will be possible to buy tickets at the box office at the Scandone Poolside entrance from 18.00.

Tickets can be purchased, as usual, also on the website www.vivaticket.it and in all Viva Ticket sales points. Mini-season tickets are also on sale that will allow access to the PalaBarbuto also for the competition with theUmana Reyer Venice.

These are the ticket prices for the race with theAllianz Trieste:

Central Grandstand: Euro 45, Reduced Euro 30

Central Grandstand: Euro 30, Reduced Euro 20

Side Grandstand: Euro 20, Reduced Euro 15

Curve / Steps: Euro 14, Reduced Euro 10

These are the prices of the mini-season tickets for both matches:

Central Grandstand – Euro 70, Reduced Euro 45

Central Grandstand – Euro 50, Reduced Euro 30

Side Grandstand – Euro 35, Reduced Euro 25

Curva and Steps – Euro 20, Reduced Euro 15

The reduced ticket is reserved for the Over 65 and Under 16 categories.

To access the PalaBarbuto, the reinforced Green-Pass is required, which must be shown together with the entrance ticket and identity document.

Gevi Napoli Basket, Ames Group new Main Sponsor

There SS Napoli Basket announces that it has signed a sponsorship agreement with Ames Group. The company will be Main Sponsor of the Neapolitan company and the Ames brand will be displayed on the back of the match uniforms that the Azzurri will wear in the second round.

In addition, Ames Group will be the match-sponsor of the match between Gevi Napoli Basket and Allianz Trieste valid for the eighteenth day of the Serie A championship, scheduled for next Monday 31 January 2022 at PalaBarbuto at 20.45.

Ames Centro Polydiagnostic Strumentale Srl is the Campania reference point for molecular diagnosis, one of the most advanced Italian laboratories, as well as a nationally and internationally recognized center for the great wealth of technologies and human resources that characterize it.

Statement by the President Federico Grassi

“We welcome with joy and enormous satisfaction the entry into our family of a serious and professionally recognized company such as AMES srl. Supporting us in a difficult time, due to Covid 19, such as the one we are going through, takes on further value. Also doing it during the current season represents a great sign of trust in us, and for this we are really grateful to AMES srl for being by our side “

Gevi Napoli Basket-Allianz Trieste, where to see it on TV

The race Gevi Napoli Basket- Allianz Trieste will be broadcast live on the platform Discovery +. On the official social pages of Winning Generation Napoli Basket updates in real time. During the “Zona Cesarini” program, broadcast on Radio 1, live interventions from PalaBarbuto.