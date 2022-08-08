Our bruised hearts (Netflix): are the actors in a relationship?

If in Our bruised hearts, we discover the story of a young woman who lives a love affair with a young man engaged in the Navy, it remains to be seen whether the two actors Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine really have feelings for each other. one for the other.

Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine of Our Broken Hearts Are Not Together

If some fans of the film Our bruised hearts on Netflix secretly dream that the main actors Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzin are actually in love in real life, yet they are not in a relationship.

In reality, they did not know each other at all before shooting together for the film Our bruised hearts. Sofia Carson said in an interview with People, “We only met the night before before shooting so we really didn’t know each other. The next day our characters were getting married.” For her part, the actress would be in a relationship with a DJ, Fadil El Ghoul, known by the stage name R3hab, with whom she worked on her musical projects. And if, in the past, many lent him a love affair with the actor Cameron Boycewho died in 2019, the two partners in the saga of Descendants movies have never been in a relationship.

Nicholas Galitzine, from the film Our bruised hearts, is there a heart to take?

As for Nicholas Galitzin, the 27-year-old is very discreet when it comes to his private life. The main actor of Our broken hearts, who we also saw alongside Camila Cabello in the movie Cinderella on Prime Video, would, indeed, be single. During his time in Chambers, rumors suggested that he shared the life of his partner in the series, the actress Lilli Kay.

However, he never confirmed these rumors concerning them both and Lilli Kay either. The actor never even formalized any of his relationships. On social networks, he also remains very discreet about his private life. For the time being, Nicholas Galitzine, star of the new romantic film from Netflix, therefore seems to be single.