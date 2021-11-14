“Our children have noticed that people treat me and Ben Affleck differently”

Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck they met in 2004. In that year they started a relationship after working on the sets of Pearl Harbor And Dare devil. They married in June 2005 and together had three children: two girls, Violet Anne Affleck and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, born in 2005 and 2009, and a son, Samuel, born in 2012. They later announced plans to divorce in 2015, to then file the divorce petition in 2017 and finalize it the following year.

About three years after their final separation, in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter on the occasion of the release of his latest film for Netflix, Yes Day, the actress of Alias spoke of the separation from the now ex-husband, to whom she has remained very close over the years.

According to Garner, she and Affleck have been treated very differently by the media and the public and this different treatment would have been even noticed by their children, according to whom it is very different to “move into the world” from Jennifer Garner’s children or to do so by presenting themselves as Affleck’s children.

At the beginning of the interview, Jennifer Garner said about it: “People are in awe of him. He’s done amazing things, he’s six foot six, he’s… well, they treat him with a kind of reverence. Instead, they say that people treat me like we’re in the middle of a conversation and want to pick it up again. They see me and say “Oh, I wanted to tell you …” “.

About the separation from Affleck, the interpreter of Mother’s Day And Juno he added: “Because of the journalists and the paparazzi it was not difficult to face it in front of the whole world. Doing it, just doing it was the worst and most difficult part to manage, with my children’s eyes on me “.

Her children, according to Garner, have always lived in close contact with the paparazzi: “We lived on a street full of actors, even more famous and award-winning than me, including Ben. They all passed, one by one, without problems. Then there was me going for a walk and fifteen cars were following me ».

Ben Affleck, we recall, was recently the protagonist – as well as co-writer – of the historical drama The Last Duel, directed by Ridley Scott and arrived in our rooms on October 14th. The cast also includes Matt Damon (Jean de Carrouges), Adam Driver (Jacques Le Gris), Jodie Comer (Marguerite de Carrouges), Harriet Walter (Nicole de Buchard), Nathaniel Parker (Sir Robert D’Thibouville), Sam Hazeldine (Thomin du Bois), Michael McElhatton (Bernard Latour), Alex Lawther (Charles VI of France), Clive Russell (uncle of King Charles VI of France), Marton Csokas (Crespin).

As for Jennifer Garner, in the last few hours it was announced that after the resignation of Julia Roberts, Apple has chosen her as the new protagonist of the series The Last Thing He Told Me, adaptation of Laura Dave’s novel of the same name which centers on the story of a woman who forges an unexpected bond with her 16-year-old stepdaughter as she seeks the truth about her husband’s mysterious disappearance.

