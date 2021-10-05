News

“Our destiny was to be together”

Hugh Jackman

The actor met Deborra-Lee on the set of the Australian television program “Corelli” in 1995.

On the occasion of the 25th wedding anniversary, Hugh Jackman confided that he was “destined” to be with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

The Greatest Showman actor paid a touching tribute to his partner, sharing a series of sweet snaps captured on their wedding day and explaining how important Deborra-Lee is to him.

“Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing,” wrote Hugh Jackman on his Instagram account, attaching five photos from their wedding day.

“From the moment we met… I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years together, our love has only gotten deeper. The most exhilarating fun and adventure; greater mutual knowledge. I will always be grateful to share our love, our life and our family together. We have just started”.

Hugh met Deborra-Lee on the set of the Australian television program “Corelli” in 1995: the actor asked his current wife for a hand after only four months of dating, and the couple married in April 1996 in Australia.

Covermedia


