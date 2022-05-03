“Our dream guests? Cristiano Ronaldo and Lewis Hamilton!”

How did you end up at the Top Gear presentation in 2019?

Paddy McGuiness : We still don’t really know how today (laughs). Freddie and I love cars, we love driving. None of us would have thought of becoming a Top Gear presenter one day. The producers called on us and we didn’t hesitate.

Freddie Flintoff : Basically I come from sports, I was a cricketer. I never thought I’d get the chance to present Top Gear one day, it never crossed my mind. I love cars and driving. All this amuses me very much. When I saw this opportunity, I jumped at it. It’s such a huge show!

The show seems to have found its new flagship trio with you two and Chris Harris. In your opinion, do you necessarily need a good trio for Top Gear to work?

Paddy McGuiness : Absolutely ! Top Gear is a popular show in the UK. Even today, she is still very successful. Chris was already present (since 2016, editor’s note). He is the main automotive expert. Freddie and I know each other, but not as much as Chris. We have a bit of the vision of an ordinary car enthusiast. And it works well. We do the best we can. In addition, it’s a bit surreal to see the show being broadcast around the world like in France, in Brazil… It’s always funny to see the foreign versions with our voices dubbed.

Freddie Flintoff : It feels that there is an excellent relationship between the three of us. Our good relationship is felt through the screen and it is important, because it is what makes the public appreciate the show even more.

For almost 15 years, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May have been at the helm of Top Gear UK, making the show hugely popular in the UK, but also around the world. Have they been a source of inspiration for you in your approach to the show?

Paddy McGuiness : I think we have our own vision of things. Nevertheless, they (Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May) are the ones who made Top Gear a real worldwide success. In any case, we were already big fans of the show. With Freddie and Chris, we still try to bring our own touch. We do not necessarily look at what has been done before.

Freddie Flintoff : We don’t want to imitate what has already been done in the past. I speak for Paddy and Chris, but we really do the show our way.

Could you present the show for 15 years too?

Freddie Flintoff : Oh, I’ll be 60 by then (laughs)! Of course, we would like to continue for a few more years. The public will decide. Our role is to do our job well to satisfy viewers.

What is the craziest experience you have had the opportunity to live since your arrival on the show?

Paddy McGuiness : Damn, there are a lot of them! I will say “The wall of death” (season 29, episode 2). This sequence required monstrous work on the part of the producers and the technical team to build the wall. In addition, all three of us participated, which makes the experience even stronger.

Freddie Flintoff : For me it would be bungee jumping in a car (season 28, episode 2). We are released at almost 100 km / h in the void, all without ever having trained for such an experience. I believe this is the most dangerous thing we have done so far.

It feels like you can pretty much achieve anything you want in Top Gear. What would you dream of doing?

Paddy McGuiness : It would be nice if we took part in a real race, the three of us at the same time.

Freddie Flintoff : Yes, it’s true, I agree. Chris and I ran a few errands, but never finished them. An endurance race would be nice! Let the three of us try to finish a race of this type.

Who would you dream of inviting to Top Gear UK?

Paddy McGuiness : There are many people ! But someone like Lewis Hamilton, that would make me happy. He’s a champion and it would be incredible to be in the same car as him.

Freddie Flintoff : For me, it would be a personality that I really appreciate, namely Cristiano Ronaldo. He is one of the greatest sportsmen of all time. In addition, he has quite a collection of many cars!

Interview by Benoît Lesueur