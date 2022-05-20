‘Our free Cuba we will set foot again’: Yotuel Romero premieres ‘Lambo in Varadero’, with a message to Díaz-Canel

With a direct message to Miguel Diaz-Canel and a video clip in which well-known Cuban exile figures intervene, the singer Yotuel Romero premiered the single “Lambo en Varadero” this May 20, coinciding with the 120th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Cuba.

“Why do I want this fame, if what hurts me is not being able to return to Havana, share these blessings with all my friends, walk the streets of my town that I know loves me,” says the song, which questions what to dream in Cuba “depends on a foreigner”.

But the song not only reflects the nostalgia of the Cuban exile for the Island nor does he limit himself to criticizing the dependence of Cubans on foreigners to have aspirations, he also sends a message to Díaz-Canel, to whom Romero clarifies that the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) does not pay him.

“Díaz-Canel, we have to clarify it for you, the CIA does not have to pay uswhat we do with acocán, our free cuba I know we will tread again. Now they criticize us because it itches them. They try to shut us up, but they can’t. They want to muddy us, but they don’t even splash, because the people love us and that hurts them,” Romero raps.

“I want to ride in a lambo in Varadero, that all my friends make money, that dreaming does not depend on a foreigner, on a fucking foreigner,” asks the chorus of the song, performed by the former member of the Orishas group together with the reggaeton player Chris Tamayo Y Emily Estefandaughter of Gloria and Emilio Estefanwho works on percussion.

The Spanish Beatriz Luengo, Romero’s wife, also appears, interpreting a fragment of the theme. The singer and model América Valdés, daughter of humorist Alexis Valdésstars in the video clip.

The boxer also intervenes Yordenis Ugaswho thanked Facebook for the invitation to participate in the video.

“It was an honor to be invited to the official video of a Yotuel song,” said Ugás. He recalled the song “Patria y Vida”, which became the anthem of the protests in Cuba and that “spiritually it motivated us and united us a little more as an exile and we want them homeland and freedom,” said Ugás.

The cover of the single was designed by the artivist and political prisoner Luis Manuel Otero Alcantarawhom Romero recently thanked “for telling us so much reality in a drawing.”

At the beginning of May, Romero announced the release of a new song, with which he promised “paralyze Cuba“, this May 20.

“My people, wait carefully for May 20 because that day is going to be historic; we will make history again“He stated in a video posted on his Instagram account.

Romero, the duo Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno and the rappers Maykel Castillo “Osorbo (in prison) and Eliecer Márquez “El Funky” released the song “Patria y Vida” in February 2021.

In the months following its release, the regime attacked the song and its performers, and tried to counteract it with songs composed and performed by mostly unknown official artists, who were unable to counteract the song’s popularity.

“Patria y Vida”, which has 11 million views on YouTube, ended up winning two Latin Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Urban Song.