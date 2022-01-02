“Our health and safety first of all”: the letter of the student representative – Younipa

We receive and publish an open letter to the students from the Representative Gennusa of the Associazione Intesa Universitaria.

Open letter to students: moment of reflection on the past two years

Friends and friends, colleagues and colleagues, students and students;

2021 has just ended, or rather a two-year period, which necessarily generates in each of us a moment of reflection and taking stock.

This damned virus has tested us, tested our endurance, kept us in suspense, affected the thousands of families who were already suffering, jeopardized our physical and mental health and even crept into ourselves the doubt if we would ever make it. And indeed, our certainties are wavering.

And just when everything seemed to be heading towards a more or less peaceful resolution that would lead to a, albeit terrible, coexistence with our rival, here is the relapse.

All our efforts bounce back and today, perhaps more than ever, we are forced to ask ourselves: “will it ever end?”.

The political, economic and social countermeasures have been various, some effective, others decidedly less.

What about us university students? Have we been adequately protected, or could more have been done? How did the University of Palermo respond to the health emergency?

We spent months closed at home, relegated behind a PC screen, listening to lecturers and course colleagues we couldn’t see, with whom we couldn’t really compare ourselves. A sterile relationship, devoid of emotions, sensations, the desire to learn something from each other.

Then the decline of the epidemiological curve, the awareness of getting vaccinated among students, solidarity and mutual aid: the recovery, yes, but at a time when an answer was required, a “we are here, we want to go back to experience the places that belong to us; we are tired of hiding in our homes “. And we are still there, we have not given up, we are clinging to hope, to mutual trust and to the institutions.

Open letter: Student health and safety first

But one thing must be absolutely clear, at a time when there are few friends and relatives not yet affected by the virus: OUR HEALTH AND OUR SAFETY COME FIRST. We are the protagonists of our path, the masters of our choices, the ones responsible for our failures and the architects of our victories.

Why not decide for ourselves how we want to face our next and upcoming challenges at this point? Why not take into consideration everyone’s difficulties, doubts, fears, anxieties? Family situations of poverty, an unemployed father, a seriously ill grandfather, a younger brother or sister, who do not yet have a clear idea of ​​what it is to share something important with the outside world; because?

There is no more deaf than those who do not want to hear, or rather, Listen.

Having said that, I continue to believe in common sense and in the responsibility of those who today are in a position to make decisive decisions for themselves but above all for others.

As a student and friend first, then as your representative, I invite you to be prudent, responsible, caring for ourselves and for others.

Still have the strength to be patient, but never stop believing that in the end we will win.

Happy 2022, good luck for the next exam session and best wishes for our future.

With love, Giorgio

